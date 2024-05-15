WATCH: Jena Sims surprises Brooks Koepka with son Crew at 2024 PGA Championship Champions dinner

Jena Sims surprised her husband, Brooks Koepka, at the PGA Championship Champions Dinner 2024. The American golfer is all set to tee off at this week's Major to defend his title.

Ahead of the tournament, a Champions dinner was organized for all the past winners of the tournament. Koepka's wife, Jena, traveled to Louisville, Kentucky, for the famous Champions Dinner, accompanied by her son, Crew.

Jena Sims planned a full surprise for her husband. She did not let him know about her arrival until she arrived at the venue. On her way to the venue, she even texted Koepka to have a good dinner, ensuring she did not spill the beans about her surprise arrival. She quickly changed her outfit on the plane and went straight to meet her husband.

Brooks Koepka was elated to see her at the venue and quickly went to hug her and their son, Crew.

Sims shared pictures and videos of her surprise on her Instagram account, where she boasts around 301k followers. Koepka later introduced his son, Crew, to legendary golfer John Daly and also posed with the prestigious trophy of the PGA Championship.

Jena Sims Instagram story (Image via Instagram/@jenamsims)

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims welcomed their first child together on July 27, 2023. He was born six weeks ahead of Sims' due date. Last month, when Koepka won the LIV Golf Singapore event, Jena and Crew were there to celebrate his victory, and this week, as the five-time Major winner gears up to defend his title, his family is there to cheer for him.

Koepka has won the PGA Championship three times in his career. His victory at the Major was recorded in 2018, and the following year, he defended his title. He again won the PGA Championship in 2023 by registering a two-stroke victory over Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler.

As the Major has a tradition of hosting the Champions dinner, Koepka attended it alongside the past winners of the tournament, including Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, and Tiger Woods. The 2024 PGA Championship is scheduled to start with its first round on Thursday, May 16, at the Valhalla Golf Course.

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims features on SI Swimsuit

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, is included in the 60th anniversary year of the popular Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition. The American golfer proudly flaunted his wife's achievement on his Instagram account with the caption saying:

"So proud of you @jenamsims amazing to see what hard work can do! I love you!"

Jena Sims is a renowned model who has won several pageantries in her career. She has also ventured into an acting career and worked in movies, including Last Vegas, Kill the Messenger, and 3-Headed Shark Attack.