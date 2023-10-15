WATCH: Joaco Niemann plays a shot from the beach at LIV Jeddah

This Sunday it was Joaco Niemann's turn to prove that golf requires players to hit shots in the most bizarre positions. The Chilean was faced with a ball in the sand, but not exactly in a bunker.

Joaquin 'Joaco' Niemann sent one of his shots to the edge of the beach near the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, where the LIV Golf Jeddah was played. Niemann had to go there to recover.

A video published by LIV Golf on its social networks shows the moment when he made the play. The ball was on the very edge of the beach, without the water covering it completely, so it was playable. The position was also complicated by the lack of visibility of the hole, and the Chilean was even seen jumping to look for orientation.

In the video, Niemann looked a bit uncomfortable having to play in such conditions. He even went in and out of the water, apparently because of something he touched. But in the end, he was ready to hit his shot with his right foot barefoot in the water and his left foot in the sand, although not completely dry.

The Chilean did not prepare his shot very well. As soon as he found a relatively comfortable position, he hit his shot with one of his wedges.

Joaquín Niemann at LIV Golf Jeddah and more

The Chilean had a good finish to his individual season at the LIV Golf Jeddah, where he finished 10th. Joaquin Niemann had a first round without many highlights, with four birdies and two bogeys for a score of -2.

The second round was much better, with five birdies and no bogeys to end the day with a score of -7. This put him in contention (T6), just two strokes behind second place and five strokes behind the first, Brooks Koepka.

Joaquin Niemann (Image via Getty).

The advanced positions had a positive effect on the Chilean, who started the third and decisive round strong. He made six birdies in his first 11 holes, including four in a row. But a double bogey on the 13th and a bogey on the 16th put an end to his hopes.

Jeddah was the end of a good season for the Torque GC team captain. In 13 individual tournaments, he finished in the top 10 five times and in the top 20 twice. His best finish was a tie for 7th at the LIV Golf Bedminster.

His 2023 performance earned him 21st place in the LIV Golf individual standings with 66 points. Niemann was seventh in the previous season.

Torque GC, the team the Chilean captains, is third in the season heading into the team championship. This will allow them to rest on the first day of the event and select their opponents for the second round.