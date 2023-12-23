Watch: John Daly shoots golf balls over the highway

When it comes to John Daly's behavior, there is nothing new under the sun. The double Major champion has accustomed the golf world to execute all kinds of challenges. Of course, he usually achieves them with style.

Recently, it was his turn to overcome a highway with a driver shot. The moment was captured on video and posted on X (formerly Twitter) this Wednesday by NUCLR GOLF:

Expand Tweet

The video shows John Daly barefoot, wielding his driver to hit a golf ball from the side lawn of a parking area. In front of him was a highway and on the other side, a football stadium belonging to a high school.

The post indicates that this challenge occurred in Akron, Ohio. John Daly hit the golf ball with his usual power and technical quality and sent the ball sailing away. The video does not show the ball's journey or where it went, but the reactions of the other people present suggest that Daly succeeded in overcoming the proposed challenge.

John Daly's shot was not without risk, as it is clear from the video that several cars were speeding down the highway. An unlucky shot could have hit one of those with unpredictable consequences. Daly was confident that he could achieve his goal, as he apparently did.

A brief account of John Daly's bizarre behaviors

Hitting a golf ball over a highway doesn't rank very high on the list of bizarre situations Daly has brought to the golf world. They go far beyond his colorful pants and his on-course diet of coke and cigarettes.

In 2008, Daly went all the way to Branson, Missouri, no less, to inaugurate a golf course bearing his name, the John Daly's Murder Rock Golf and Country Club. The event was covered live by a local television station, but that wasn't enough for the legend to wear a shirt and shoes. In fact, Daly played a round with a reporter shirtless and shoeless.

That same year at a Pro-Am event, Daly decided there was no better tee than a 24 oz. can of Budweiser. So he rested his ball on the can and executed his drive, spilling beer left and right.

If anyone thinks these behaviors are the result of fame, it's good to tell them they are not. It is said that when Daly started at the University of Arkansas, his coach instructed him to lose weight, and the young athlete went at it hard.

However, Daly's chosen method was a bit unorthodox. He began a diet based on Jack Daniel's and popcorn that caused him to lose 70 pounds in two and a half months. The list goes on and on.