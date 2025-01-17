WATCH: Johnson Wagner demonstrates how to 'skull shank' up the 18-foot bunker at The American Express

The 16th green of the PGA West Stadium Course has been a talking point at the American Express due to its difficult terrain. The 18 foot greenside bunker is a significant hurdle for players, as it can spoil the scorecard at any moment.

On Thursday, January 16, Golf Channel expert Johnson Wagner demonstrated how to skull shank from the bunker to the green. He started the video by saying that the 16th green of the PGA West Stadium Course was the "most visually intimidating" he had ever played.

"The finishing stretch starting here at 16 is where it really gets interesting," he said. "The greens have been recontoured this year, and the left side of this green now slopes off into a deep bunker more than it ever has before."

"Now if you're going at this green, you don't want to get it pin high. Got the whole location where it's going to be Thursday through Saturday.

The former PGA Tour professional then demonstrated by rolling the ball onto the green, which sloped to the left and fell deep into the bunker.

"Now, I think the Sunday pin is going to be a little shorter," he continued. "And I don't want to be pin high to that one either. We're going to see how far this one goes off.

He further stated that the flagstick wasn’t visible once he was down in the deep bunker. The hole was difficult to locate without a view of the flag. He mentioned using a 56-degree sand wedge instead of the 60-degree one to attempt the bunker shot.

Wagner then tried a couple of shots and concluded that a skull shank would be the best way to go forward in this situation at American Express.

"So if you want to get it close, just skull shank it up the hill on Sunday. Hope this is helpful. Certainly not for me," he concluded.

J.T. Poston takes the early lead at the American Express 2025

J.T. Poston fired a 10-under 62 on Thursday to take the lead after the opening round of the American Express. He played his first round at the Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West, collecting nine birdies and an eagle.

Justin Lower fired a bogey-free 9-under 63 at La Quinta with the help of five birdies and two back-to-back eagles. He was followed by Jason Day, Joel Dahmen, Chris Kirk, J.J. Spaun, and Matti Schmid, who were tied for third at 8-under.

Here's the leaderboard for the American Express after opening day:

1. J.T. Poston (NT): -10

2. Justin Lower (LQ): -9

T3. Chris Kirk (LQ): -8

T3. J.J. Spaun (LQ): -8

T3. Matti Schmid (NT): -8

T3. Joel Dahmen (NT): -8

T3. Jason Day (LQ): -8

