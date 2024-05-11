WATCH: Johnson Wagner and PGA Tour referee David Donnelly explain Xander Schauffele’s controversial free-drop ruling at Quail Hollow

Golf Channel analyst Johnson Wagner and Senior Tournament referee David Donnelly explained the controversial free-drop of Xander Schauffele during the first round of the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship. The American golfer teed it up at the ongoing signature PGA Tour event.

On the eighth hole of the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, he was given a free drop after his ball landed straight into thick bushes. There was a ShotLink tower between Xander Schauffele and the hole. Thus, he earned the free drop, which helped him to settle for a par.

On Friday, May 10, during the tournament's second round, Johnson Wagner and David Donnelly returned to the venue and explained the drop in detail. Speaking of the drop, Donnelly said the tower was there, which hindered Schauffele's shot. It was a "legitimate" shot under acceptable conditions, so Xander Schauffele was given the free drop. He said {via PGA Tour post on X (formerly Twitter)}:

"There is a number of things going on here. First of all, we found the ball it's in bounds, the fence to the right is a boundary and when Xander called me in he wanted to know if he was able to get relief from the Tower up here. He squatted down, looked that way, and said, "Well, I've got an easy punt shot . I can easily get this up to the green if that's not ther"e.

"So I said, "Yeah, it's. I see the hole. It's easy to get. You know, that's a that's a legitimate shot. It's acceptable for the conditions he's in obviously, there's a lot of things going on here, but he has a window to be able to play the ball through this area, and that was a very reasonable shot to take on."

Wagner also justified the decision by saying {via PGA Tour post on X (formerly Twitter)}:

"Sitting here looking at it, we've got a ball down there. I've got a four iron. I've gotten in here and made a little bitty practice swing. There is no doubt in my mind that I would hit this shot because we're not in a penalty area. His only other option would be an unplayable lie, and clearly, two club links aren't going to do anything going back online with the flag. You've got the boundary fence, so the only option is to go back to the tee, and I think this is a totally justified shot."

The PGA Tour shared a video on its X(formerly Twitter) account where the experts explained about the Schauffele's shot.

A quick recap of Xander Schauffele's performance at 2024 Wells Fargo Championship

Schauffele is in the lead following the two rounds of the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship. He started his game on Thursday, May 9, on the tenth tee hole.

Xander Schauffele made five birdies, just a bogey on the front nine, and an eagle, along with a birdie on the back nine, to score 7-under 64. He took the lead after the first round and extended it after the second round.

In the second round, Xander Schauffele shot five birdies and two bogeys to score 67. With a total score of under 11, he topped the leaderboard. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy settled in a tie for second place with Jason Day. The final of the vent will take place on Sunday, May 12.