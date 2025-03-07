WATCH: Jon Rahm ditches putter to chip in first hole for first birdie

Jon Rahm is not slowing down, as he picked up right where he left off in his last round to start the first round of LIV Golf Hong Kong. On his first hole in more than three weeks, he made a stunning chip putt that left everyone in awe.

Rahm is in Hong Kong this week for LIV Golf’s third event of the season, which teed off on Friday, March 7, at Hong Kong Golf Club in Fanling. The Spaniard started his round alongside Joaquin Niemann and Sergio Garcia from the first hole.

On the par-4 first hole, Jon Rahm’s approach shot traveled 180 yards and landed just 20 feet from the pin. Since the ball stopped just outside the green, the two-time major champion opted for a chipping wedge instead of a putter. That decision paid off, as his chip was perfectly executed, and the ball rolled straight into the cup on his first attempt.

Here's the clip:

Jon Rahm makes a moderate start at the LIV Golf Hong Kong

Jon Rahm started the day with a birdie but couldn't capitalize on the momentum, sitting at even par halfway through the opening round of LIV Golf Hong Kong. As of the latest update, he had completed eleven holes, carding two birdies and two bogeys.

Meanwhile, his new teammate Tom McKibbin had gone six-under for the day. With six holes remaining, he has the opportunity to go even lower. Sebastian Munoz was one stroke back after playing twelve holes.

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the LIV Golf (At the time of writing):

1. Tom McKibbin -6

2. Sebastian Muñoz -5

T3. Luis Masaveu -4

T3. Martin Kaymer -4

T3. Andy Ogletree -4

T3. Bryson DeChambeau -4

T3. Paul Casey -4

T3. Peter Uihlein -4

T9. Charles Howell III -3

T9. Tyrrell Hatton -3

T9. Danny Lee -3

T9. Thomas Pieters -3

T13. Anirban Lahiri -2

T13. Henrik Stenson -2

T13. Phil Mickelson -2

T13. Frederik Kjettrup -2

T13. Sam Horsfield -2

T13. Mito Pereira -2

T13. Sergio Garcia -2

T20. Kevin Na -1

T20. Lucas Herbert -1

T20. Chieh-Po Lee -1

T20. Branden Grace -1

T20. Brendan Steele -1

T20. Ben Campbell -1

T20. Cameron Tringale -1

T20. Dean Burmester -1

T20. Yubin Jang -1

T20. Graeme McDowell -1

T20. Bubba Watson -1

T20. Ian Poulter -1

T20. Carlos Ortiz -1

T20. Patrick Reed -1

T20. Joaquin Niemann -1

T35. David Puig E

T35. Marc Leishman E

T35. Talor Gooch E

T35. Charl Schwartzel E

T35. Louis Oosthuizen E

T35. Ollie Schniederjans E

T35. Jon Rahm E

T35. Lee Westwood E

T35. Harold Varner III E

