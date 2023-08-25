WATCH: Jon Rahm has a heartfelt reunion with his special fan Kyle at the Tour Championship

Jon Rahm is currently playing in the 2023 Tour Championship at the East Lake Golf Course, where he met his special fan, Kyle. Rahm clicked a picture with the fan and gave him a signed golf ball.

The PGA Tour shared shared the wholesome video of Rahm with Kyle on Twitter. At first, Rahm asked for the ball that he had given him earlier on the day and signed it. Both of them shared a fist pump and then clicked a picture together.

You can watch the video clip below:

Before entering the Tour Championship, Jon Rahm was placed fourth on the FedEx Cup rankings. He had a 6-under advantage at the start of the event, but he could only manage a 1 under 69 after the end of the first round. He is currently tied for seventh with Rory McIlroy on the leaderboard.

When is Jon Rahm scheduled to tee off in the second round of the Tour Championship?

The Spaniard started his FedEx Cup playoff campaign standing in the first place. However, he slipped to fourth rank after the BMW Championship.

For the second round of the final playoff event at East Lake Golf Course, Jon Rahm is paired with Tyrrell Hatton, and the duo is scheduled to tee off at 01:15 p.m. ET.

The leaderboard is jointly led by Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley, and Viktor Hovland and they are followed by Scottie Scheffler on solo fourth rank.

Following are the tee times and pairing for the second round of the Tour Championship (Times in ET):

11:26 a.m. - Nick Taylor, Emiliano Grillo

11:37 a.m. - Sungjae Im, Taylor Moore

11:48 a.m. - Tommy Fleetwood, Jordan Spieth

11:59 a.m. - Si Woo Kim, Tony Finau

12:10 p.m. - Lucas Glover, Corey Conners

12:21 p.m. - Sam Burns, Max Homa

12:32 p.m. - Sepp Straka, Jason Day

12:43 p.m. - Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay

12:54 p.m. - Brian Harman, Tom Kim

01:05 p.m. - Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark

01:16 p.m. - Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton

01:27 p.m. - Matt Fitzpatrick, Rory McIlroy

01:38 p.m. - Adam Schenk, Russell Henley

01:49 p.m. - Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler

02:00 p.m. - Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley

Jon Rahm's first playoff event, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, was not a great one. He finished on T37 rank on the leaderboard fetching him almost nothing, in terms of FedEx Cup points. However, he managed to stay at the top of the rankings.

But at the BMW Championship, Rahm had another below-average performance and finished on T31 rank on the leaderboard. This forced him to slip to fourth place in the FedEx Cup rankings, behind Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, and Rory McIlroy.

The two-time Major champion is still searching for his first FedEx Cup title. Jon Rahm will surely look forward to putting on a staggering performance in the Tour Championship at the East Lake Golf Course this weekend.