Watch: Jon Rahm receives big fan cheer as he saves a par at the BMW PGA Championship

Jon Rahm received a big cheer from fans as the golfer saved a par during the second round of the 2023 BMW PGA Championship.

The Spanish golfer is the expert's favourite to win the DP World Tour tournament this week. He played well in the first round and had a good start in the second round.

The DP World Tour shared a clip of Jon Rahm's amazing shot on its X account with a caption saying:à

"That's one way to save par, @JonRahmpga #BMWPGA #RolexSeries."

Jon Rahm finished in the T37 position after the first round of the BMW PGA Championship. He started the game with a bogey on the third hole on Thursday.

He made a birdie on the second round followed by a bogey on the 11th hole. He made a birdie on the 12th hole and then a birdie on the 18th to settle for a score of 71.

Rahm started the second round with a double bogey and added a bogey on the third hole. He made an eagle on the fourth hole and added two more birdies on the ninth and 11th holes. He has yet to play on eight holes to complete the round.

Jon Rahm's odds to win the 2023 BMW PGA Championship

Jon Rahm is one of the expert's favourites to win the 2023 BMW PGA Championship with odds of 850 as per GNN. Rory McIlroy is the top favourite to win the title this week.

Rahm has had an incredible season this year. He has won the Masters, The American Express, Sentry Tournament of Champions and the Genesis Invitational Open.

He had last played in the FedEx Cup events and finished T37 at the St.Jude Championship, T31 at the BMW Championship and T18 at the Tour Championship.

Here are the odds of the 2023 BMW PGA Championship (as per GNN):

Rory McIlroy - 700

Viktor Hovland - 750

Jon Rahm - 850

Matt Fitzpatrick - 1800

Tommy Fleetwood - 1800

Shane Lowry - 2000

Tyrrell Hatton - 2000

Ludvig Aberg - 2500

Tom Kim - 2500

Min Woo Lee - 2800

Adam Scott - 3500

Billy Horschel - 3500

Justin Rose - 3500

Adrian Meronk - 4000

Vincent Norrman - 4000

Nicolai Hojgaard - 4500

Sepp Straka - 4500

Ryan Fox - 5000

Aaron Rai - 5500

Alexander Bjork - 6000

Jordan Smith - 6000

Thomas Detry - 6000

Robert MacIntyre - 6500

Matt Wallace - 9000

Marcus Helligkilde topped the leaderboard of the 2023 BMW PGA Championship after the first round with a score of under eight. He took the lead by two strokes over Richie Ramsay and Matt Fitzpatrick.

James Morrison settled in for third place in a tie with Matthew Baldwin, Connor Syme, Rikuya Hoshino, Thomas Detry, Adrian Meronk, Pablo Larrazabal and Jorge Campillo.