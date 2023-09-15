Watch: Jon Rahm receives big fan cheer as he saves a par at the BMW PGA Championship

Jon Rahm received a big cheer from fans as the golfer saved a par during the second round of the 2023 BMW PGA Championship.
The Spanish golfer is the expert's favourite to win the DP World Tour tournament this week. He played well in the first round and had a good start in the second round.
The DP World Tour shared a clip of Jon Rahm's amazing shot on its X account with a caption saying:à
"That's one way to save par, @JonRahmpga #BMWPGA #RolexSeries."
Jon Rahm finished in the T37 position after the first round of the BMW PGA Championship. He started the game with a bogey on the third hole on Thursday.
He made a birdie on the second round followed by a bogey on the 11th hole. He made a birdie on the 12th hole and then a birdie on the 18th to settle for a score of 71.
Rahm started the second round with a double bogey and added a bogey on the third hole. He made an eagle on the fourth hole and added two more birdies on the ninth and 11th holes. He has yet to play on eight holes to complete the round.
Jon Rahm's odds to win the 2023 BMW PGA Championship
Jon Rahm is one of the expert's favourites to win the 2023 BMW PGA Championship with odds of 850 as per GNN. Rory McIlroy is the top favourite to win the title this week.
Rahm has had an incredible season this year. He has won the Masters, The American Express, Sentry Tournament of Champions and the Genesis Invitational Open.
He had last played in the FedEx Cup events and finished T37 at the St.Jude Championship, T31 at the BMW Championship and T18 at the Tour Championship.
Here are the odds of the 2023 BMW PGA Championship (as per GNN):
- Rory McIlroy - 700
- Viktor Hovland - 750
- Jon Rahm - 850
- Matt Fitzpatrick - 1800
- Tommy Fleetwood - 1800
- Shane Lowry - 2000
- Tyrrell Hatton - 2000
- Ludvig Aberg - 2500
- Tom Kim - 2500
- Min Woo Lee - 2800
- Adam Scott - 3500
- Billy Horschel - 3500
- Justin Rose - 3500
- Adrian Meronk - 4000
- Vincent Norrman - 4000
- Nicolai Hojgaard - 4500
- Sepp Straka - 4500
- Ryan Fox - 5000
- Aaron Rai - 5500
- Alexander Bjork - 6000
- Jordan Smith - 6000
- Thomas Detry - 6000
- Robert MacIntyre - 6500
- Matt Wallace - 9000
Marcus Helligkilde topped the leaderboard of the 2023 BMW PGA Championship after the first round with a score of under eight. He took the lead by two strokes over Richie Ramsay and Matt Fitzpatrick.
James Morrison settled in for third place in a tie with Matthew Baldwin, Connor Syme, Rikuya Hoshino, Thomas Detry, Adrian Meronk, Pablo Larrazabal and Jorge Campillo.