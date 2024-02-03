Watch: Jon Rahm shouts ‘f***’ while being mic’d up at his debut LIV Golf round in Mayakoba

Jon Rahm started his LIV Golf journey on Friday, shooting a 5-under 66 in his debut round at Mayakoba. He was 7-under after 16 holes but then sank two back-to-back bogeys on the last two holes.

On the par-4 18th hole of the El Camelean Golf Club, Jon Rahm's tee shot went a bit wayward and fell into the small bunker. Coincidentally, he was mic'd up during the hole, and his reaction was heard by everyone. Immediately after hitting the shot, the Spaniard screamed 'f***'.

Rahm ended up making a bogey and finished seven strokes behind the leader, Joaquin Niemann. Speaking at the post-round interview on Friday, he reflected on his game, including a little setback on the last two holes. He said as per ASAP Sports:

"It was great, plus I got paired with two of the nicest people you can get paired with. Talor and Cam are extremely nice. To then add it on and have a really good round -- too bad the last two holes. I feel like one of those bogeys, 17, was avoidable. 18 was just unfortunate.

"But it doesn't take away from how good I played those first 16 holes. It was nice to get off the jump, just get going and play good golf. So far I would say it was a very successful start."

Niemann carded 12-under 59, registering the second-lowest single-round score on the Saudi-backed circuit. He has a five-stroke lead over Patrick Reed.

Rahm's Legion VII teammate, Caleb Surratt, shot an even-par 71 and was tied for 26th. Tyrrell Hatton shot 1-over 72 and was at T32 after the opening round at Mayakoba. Another teammate, Kieran Vincent, was also sitting at 32nd.

In the team standings, Torque GC was at 13-under and had a five-stroke lead over Cleeks GC and 4 Aces.

"I quite enjoy the music," said Jon Rahm on his LIV Golf debut

Following his LIV Golf debut at Mayakoba on Friday, Jon Rahm said it was a different vibe to play here. He said:

"It's definitely a little different vibe, but I quite enjoy the music. It's not too different to how we play at home. A lot of us have especially the people I play with, have golf carts with some pretty powerful speakers. If anything it was low compared to what I'm used to."

Jon Rahm is grouped with Richard Bland and Laurie Canter for the second round of LIV Golf Mayakoba. The trio will tee off at 12:45 pm (local time) on Saturday, February 3, from the second hole.