Watch: Jordan Spieth gifts fan a signed ball after his errant tee shot causes a bruise

Jordan Spieth had a stroke of luck during the second round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson when his ball landed on the fairway after striking a fan's elbow. However, he couldn't capitalize on the opportunity.

On Friday, May 3, Spieth carded a 1-under 70, bringing his aggregate to 4-under after 36 holes, and fell short of the cutline by two strokes. This meant he would miss the weekend at TPC Craig Ranch for the second time in twelve appearances.

On the par 4 sixteenth hole, Spieth's tee shot deviated right and struck a spectator's right elbow. After hitting the elbow, the ball landed back in the fairway. The spectator's elbow suffered a swollen bruise from the impact, but he remained in good spirits and referred to Spieth as his hero. In appreciation, the golfer gave him a signed ball and a $20 bill.

Expand Tweet

Despite the help from the fan, the three-time major champion ended up making a bogey, his third of the day and made an early exit from the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

A similar incident happened at the Players Championship last year when Jordan Spieth's drive hit a fan's knee on the par 5, ninth before landing on the middle of the fairway. This eventually helped him to make the cut at the TPC Sawgrass.

What's next for Jordan Spieth? The golfer's upcoming schedule explored

Jordan Spieth reacts to a bug near his ball before hitting an approach shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Jordan Spieth will next compete at the Wells Fargo Championship, the sixth Signature event of the PGA Tour 2024 season. The event will take place at the Quail Hallow Club from May 9 to May 12.

Spieth has been suffering from dwindling form and has missed four cuts in his last six starts. He also faced a disqualification during the Genesis Invitational after signing the wrong scorecard. His last win came at the 2022 RBC Heritage and since then he has had two below-par seasons.

The 30-year-old golfer will also be looking to complete the Grand Slam at the PGA Championship, the only major he has yet to win. If he wins the tournament two weeks later, he will become only the seventh player to achieve this. He came close in 2015 when he finished runner-up.