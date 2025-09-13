WATCH: Justin Rose in disbelief after missing eagle by the barest margin at BMW PGA Championship

Justin Rose was close to making an eagle in the second round of the 2025 BMW PGA Championship. The English golfer is having an amazing time playing at the Wentworth Club in Surrey, England.After playing the opening round at 5-under, he started the second round of the event with an impressive birdie on the second hole. After making another birdie on the fourth, he was close to making an eagle on the par-4 seventh. He hit the second shot straight toward the hole, but the ball stopped on the lip.The 45-year-old was in disbelief and laughed after the narrowly missed eagle. DP World Tour on X shared a video of Rose's reaction to his shot on the seventh hole with a caption that said:&quot;HOW?! 🤯 Justin Rose's approach at the 7th stays above ground, just.&quot;Justin Rose ended up making a birdie on the hole. He had an impressive time playing this week on home soil. He played a bogey-free round on Thursday and, with two bogeys and eight birdies in the second round, settled in a tie for second place with Ludvig Åberg and Viktor Hovland.Round 2, however, was suspended on Friday and will resume at 7 a.m. local time on Saturday before the start of the third round. This week, till the suspension of the second round of the BMW PGA Championship, Japanese golfer Hideki Matsuyama was in the lead. He carded a round of 64 on Friday.Justin Rose opens up about his performance at BMW PGA ChampionshipIn the post-round press conference, Justin Rose candidly reflected on his performance this week at the BMW PGA Championship. He called his second-round performance better than the opening round.&quot;I think today was a much better day than yesterday,&quot; Rose said (via ASAP Sports). &quot;I felt like I got a good score out of my round yesterday, didn't play particularly well. It felt like I came out and swung the club much, much better today.&quot;I was a lot more patient in my transition. Yeah, I like to say, put the ball in play, felt really good. I think it was certainly in the first seven, eight holes, I really felt like I was swinging nice, so good round, yeah. Nice, obviously the finish always makes dinner taste better at Wentworth,&quot; he added.The BMW PGA Championship is the first DP World Tour event that Justin Rose is playing in the 2024-25 season. He has, however, recorded some amazing finishes on the PGA Tour this season.He tied for third at the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and then narrowly missed winning the Masters after losing to Rory McIlroy in a playoff, settling for second place. However, he did win the FedEx St. Jude Championship last month.