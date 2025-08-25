Watch: Justin Rose gets emotional as he films Tommy Fleetwood's 2025 Tour Championship win

Justin Rose celebrated the victory of his friend and fellow English golfer Tommy Fleetwood recently at the 2025 Tour Championship. Fleetwood claimed the first win of his career at the East Lake Golf Course after carding a 18-under final par score. Rose, who cheered on for his friend from the gallery later on, finished in a two-way tie for the 21st position.Post his final round performance, Justin Rose stood in the sidelines along with Harry Hall and others to support Tommy Fleetwood as he played his last hole. Rose filmed his compatriot's final putt and expressed his happiness when Fleetwood sealed the victory.Here is the video of Rose gleefully cheering his friend on while recording his winning moment, which was originally shared via Kyle Porter and was then reposted by NUCLR Golf:&quot;🚨Justin Rose films on his phone 📱 as his friend Tommy Fleetwood closes the deal for the first time! Great moment 🏆&quot;Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood will team up for the 45th Ryder Cup that is scheduled to take place at Bethpage from September 26 to 28. The duo have automatically qualified for the Europe team alongside Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Rasmus Højgaard and Tyrrell Hatton.Justin Rose lauds Tommy Fleetwood's endurance of 'relentless pressure'Justin Rose took to his social media platform to congratulate Tommy Fleetwood on the latter's victory at the 2025 Tour Championship. Fleetwood has faced multiple close calls across the season this year and his win was long overdue.After a series of disappointments, particularly at the FedEx Cup playoffs, the 34-year-old finally claimed his first win on the PGA Tour. Incidentally, Rose won the first playoff event, the FedEx St. Jude Championship where Fleetwood shared a tie for the third with Scottie Scheffler.Rose posted a picture of himself with the presentation ceremony taking place in the background at the East Lake Golf Course. Rose lauded Tommy Fleetwood's golf skills in the past few weeks and shared his happiness as he wrote:&quot;This felt as good as winning myself! So happy for my man @officialtommyfleetwood for enduring the relentless pressure cooker his quality golf has put him in during these playoffs and there is no more deserving champ. 🏆&quot;Justin Rose's post on his profile - Source: via @justinprose99 on InstagramFleetwood had finished at T4 at the BMW Championship, but finally held onto his lead at the Tour Championship last week to clinch the title. He narrowly missed out on the Travelers Championship win, among other tournaments this season, despite maintaining the lead for majority of the week.Tommy Fleetwood has had eight Top 10 finishes altogether so far this year. He has displayed impressive golf skills over the season with 15 Top 25 finishes in total, of the 19 tournaments played.