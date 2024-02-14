Watch: Justin Thomas hits a stunning hole-in-one at the Genesis Invitational Pro-Am

Justin Thomas was off to a great start at the Genesis Invitational, as he struck a hole-in-one during the Pro-Am event that is held ahead of the tournament. To add to the already impressive feat, Thomas managed to hole the ball on the 16th hole of the Rivieria -- a hole that is known for its iconic shots.

Justin Thomas drove the ball off the tee with the utmost confidence, and it went right into the hole. The entire crowd appreciated the shot, and Thomas himself seemed impressed. The World No. 21 will be looking to replicate something similar over the weekend, as he looks to win the Genesis Invitational.

Ahead of the actual tournament, the Genesis Invitational hosts 2 Pro-Ams, which are held on Monday and Wednesday.

Justin Thomas ready to play alongside Tiger Woods as groupings for Day 1 of Genesis Invitational explored

The Genesis Invitational itself is a signature event on the PGA Tour this year, with a prize purse of $70 million. The field will consist of 70 talented golfers, including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland and Max Homa.

Tiger Woods will also be making his 2024 season debut at the Riviera this year, alongside his apparel line, Sun Day Red. He will be teeing off alongside Justin Thomas and Gary Woodland. Following are the groupings for Day 1 of the Genesis Invitational (via Golf.com):

10:20 a.m. – Nicolai Højgaard, Chase Johnson

10:32 a.m. – Charley Hoffman, Beau Hossler, Ben Griffin

10:44 a.m. – Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Adam Schenk

10:56 a.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im

11:08 a.m. – Keegan Bradley, Tom Hoge, Harris English

11:20 a.m. – Chris Kirk, Corey Conners, J.T. Poston

11:32 a.m. – Adam Svensson, Seamus Power, Denny McCarthy

11:44 a.m. – Cam Davis, Adam Hadwin, Cameron Young

12:01 p.m. – Nick Taylor, Viktor Hovland, Sam Burns

12:13 p.m. – Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth

12:25 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, Gary Woodland

12:37 p.m. – Ludvig Åberg, Nick Hardy, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:49 p.m. – Nick Dunlap, Grayson Murray

1:01 p.m. – Will Zalatoris, Matt Kuchar, Sam Ryder

1:13 p.m. – Luke List, J.J. Spaun, Kevin Yu

1:25 p.m. – Jason Day, Tony Finau, Brendon Todd

1:42 p.m. – Lee Hodges, Brian Harman, Hideki Matsuyama

1:54 p.m. – Sepp Straka, Si Woo Kim, Andrew Putnam

2:06 p.m. – Rickie Fowler, Mackenzie Hughes, Patrick Rodgers

2:18 p.m. – Taylor Moore, Kurt Kitayama, Eric Cole

2:30 p.m. – Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood

2:42 p.m. – Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler

2:54 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy, Max Homa

3:06 p.m. – Adam Scott, Alex Smalley, Taylor Montgomery

Since the tournament only consists of 70 players, all golfers will start from the first tee itself.