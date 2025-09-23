WATCH: Keegan Bradley delivers motivating speech to Team U.S ahead of Ryder Cup 2025

Keegan Bradley was recently seen motivating his team ahead of the start of the Ryder Cup. This week in New York, Team USA will compete in the biennial tournament with the hope of winning on home soil.On Monday, Ryder Cup USA dropped a video of its team sharing a motivational message on its X (formerly Twitter) account. The clip starts with Bradley moving out of the US team bus and delivering a motivating message to the team. He said:&quot;I don't care if it's raining, if it's cold, if it's hot, we are gonna be relentless competitors on this golf course. Out there, that is our arena. This is our time. This is our time.&quot;There was a long debate surrounding whether Keegan Bradley would be playing Ryder Cup captain in 2025. However, the American golfer, despite having a phenomenal time on the PGA Tour this season, decided not to play. He chose Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay, and Sam Burns, who joined the auto-qualified players that included Bryson DeChambeau, Scottie Scheffler, Russell Henley, Harris English, JJ Spaun, and Xander Schauffele.The 12-man team will battle against the reigning champions, Team Europe, led by Luke Donald. In the last edition of the Ryder Cup, held in 2023, Team Europe was phenomenal with their game and won on their home soil.This week, they are looking forward to defending their title on foreign soil. In the last five editions of the biennial event, both teams have held an impressive record of not losing on their home soil, and it will be interesting to see how things unfold this week.Keegan Bradley shares his excitement for the Ryder Cup in BethpageThe 2025 Ryder Cup will take place at the Bethpage Black Course, and in the pre-tournament press conference held on Sept 22, Keegan Bradley opened up about his excitement for the event to be held at the venue. He talked about playing at the venue when he was 18 and then coming back as the captain of Team USA. He said (via Asap Sports):&quot;I came here as an 18-year-old kid going to St. John's, played the Red Course as our home tournament, and to come back as the Ryder Cup captain is something beyond my wildest dreams. It's been a really magical week for us so far, being around the guys and just seeing how well they're bonded and being out at this incredible venue has been unbelievable.&quot;This has been one of the most incredible things I've ever experienced in my life, and to experience it alongside a friend like Luke Donald, and an amazing team in Europe that's coming off a great win has been awesome,&quot; he added.The tournament will start on Friday, Sept 26, and it will be a three-day event featuring matches in foursome and fourball formats and the Sunday singles. It will have its finale on Sept 28.