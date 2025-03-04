WATCH: Keegan Bradley misses an ace by inches at TGL's playoffs fight match

Keegan Bradley missed an ace by a few inches at a crucial juncture in TGL's playoff fight match on Monday, March 3. The match was between Bradley's Boston Common Golf and the New York Golf Club at SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

After the 13th hole, Boston trailed 6-8 against New York as Bradley prepared for his tee shot on the par-3 14th. In the video posted by TGL on X, the 38-year-old could be seen making a precise connection and then intently watching the ball as it soared toward the green.

However, the ball missed the ace by a few inches, depriving Boston of a comeback in the TGL match. Keegan Bradley could be seen bending and then holding his head in frustration. Boston's teammates Rory McIlroy and Adam Scott erupt in disbelief at the near-perfect shot. TGL wrote on X:

"THIS CLOSE for @commongolf and @Keegan_Bradley"

"OH MY @Keegan_Bradley NEARLY ACED IT," it added.

The hole was worth two points and could have given Boston the required advantage to win the match. Eventually, the hole ended in a tie and New York retained its lead to the final hole.

Expand Tweet

Boston lost 10-6, their fourth defeat in five matches played in TGL. They lost in the triples format by 5-4 and in the singles format by 5-2.

Here's a hole-by-hole score of the TGL match between Boston Common Golf and New York Golf Club:

Triples Format (Holes 1–9):

Hole 1: BOS 0 - 1 NY

BOS 0 - 1 NY Hole 2: BOS 0 - 0 NY

BOS 0 - 0 NY Hole 3: BOS 1 - 0 NY

BOS 1 - 0 NY Hole 4: BOS 1 - 0 NY

BOS 1 - 0 NY Hole 5: BOS 0 - 2 NY

BOS 0 - 2 NY Hole 6: BOS 0 - 1 NY

BOS 0 - 1 NY Hole 7: BOS 0 - 0 NY

BOS 0 - 0 NY Hole 8: BOS 0 - 1 NY

BOS 0 - 1 NY Hole 9: BOS 2 - 0 NY

Singles Format (Holes 10–15):

Hole 10: BOS (Rory McIlroy) 1 - 0 NY (Cameron Young)

BOS (Rory McIlroy) 1 - 0 NY (Cameron Young) Hole 11: BOS (Keegan Bradley) 1 - 0 NY (Rickie Fowler)

BOS (Keegan Bradley) 1 - 0 NY (Rickie Fowler) Hole 12: BOS (Adam Scott) 0 - 2 NY (Xander Schauffele)

BOS (Adam Scott) 0 - 2 NY (Xander Schauffele) Hole 13: BOS (Rory McIlroy) 0 - 1 NY (Cameron Young)

BOS (Rory McIlroy) 0 - 1 NY (Cameron Young) Hole 14: BOS (Keegan Bradley) 0 - 0 NY (Rickie Fowler)

BOS (Keegan Bradley) 0 - 0 NY (Rickie Fowler) Hole 15: BOS (Adam Scott) 0 - 2 NY (Xander Schauffele)

Final Score:

Boston Common Golf (BOS): 10

10 New York Golf Club (NY): 6

Keegan Bradley says that his children "love TGL"

Keegan Bradley and his wife Jillian share two children, Logan and Cooper. Logan is the elder one and seven years old while Cooper is the younger one. They both attended the recent TGL match

In the post-tournament press conference, Bradley talking about them in the audience said (via ASAP Sports):

"My two boys are right back here. They love TGL. My oldest is seven and knows all the teams, was rooting for The Bay today. I was like, what are you rooting for The Bay for? He said, well, they're the best team."

"They love it, and I think it's cool because I think it's a little bit like video games and they can relate to that, and they love the music and the fun atmosphere. I think it's a really cool thing to watch my son, who comes to a lot of PGA TOUR events, just really love TGL, and I think it's a great sign for the league," he added.

New York Golf Club secured its playoff spot with the win against Boston. The other teams in the playoff are Los Angeles Golf Club, The Bay Golf Club, and Atlanta Drive Golf Club.

