WATCH: Keegan Bradley sends crowd into frenzy with dramatic winning putt at the Travelers Championship 2025

Keegan Bradley thrilled the crowd at TPC River Highlands on Sunday with a clutch birdie putt on the 18th hole to win the 2025 Travelers Championship. He sank a six-footer to finish 17-under, winning by one shot over Tommy Fleetwood and Russell Henley. The crowd erupted into cheers following his winning shot.

Bradley began the day three shots behind Fleetwood, who started at 16 under. With Fleetwood bogeying the 18th, Bradley’s birdie on the last hole secured the win. He finished with a 2-under 68 on Sunday to close out the final Signature Event of the PGA Tour season.

"Of all the shots and all the putts I've hit, I think I'll remember that one the most," Bradley told CBS.

Following the win, CBS reporter Amanda Balionis asked him what it felt like to get the job done again in front of his home fans. Bradley said:

"Absolutely incredible. I feel an obligation to play for the people of New England and the Northeast and represent them, and this is the best way I can do it."

This marks Bradley’s second win at the Travelers Championship. He also won the event in 2023.

Bradley started the tournament with a strong 64 in the first round, finishing 6-under par. In the second round, he shot an even-par 70. He climbed up the leaderboard on Saturday with a 7-under 63. Bradley wrapped up the event with a 2-under 68 in the final round, finishing at 15-under overall to win the title.

How did Keegan Bradley perform in round 4 of the Travelers Championship?

Keegan Bradley shot a 2-under 68 in the final round of the 2025 Travelers Championship. On the front nine, he made birdies on the 2nd and 9th holes, with a bogey on the par-5 6th, finishing in 34 strokes. On the back nine, he added birdies on the 13th, 15th, and 18th holes but dropped shots on the 10th and 14th, again carding 34.

Here is the hole-by-hole scorecard of Keegan Bradley from the final round:

Front Nine:

Hole 1 – Par (4)

Hole 2 – Birdie (3)

Hole 3 – Par (4)

Hole 4 – Par (4)

Hole 5 – Par (3)

Hole 6 – Bogey (6)

Hole 7 – Par (4)

Hole 8 – Par (3)

Hole 9 – Birdie (3)

Out: 34 (-1)

Back Nine:

Hole 10 – Bogey (5)

Hole 11 – Par (3)

Hole 12 – Par (4)

Hole 13 – Birdie (4)

Hole 14 – Bogey (5)

Hole 15 – Birdie (3)

Hole 16 – Par (3)

Hole 17 – Par (4)

Hole 18 – Birdie (3)

In: 34 (-1)

Total: 66 (-2)

With this win, Keegan Bradley now has eight PGA Tour titles in his career. It marks his first victory of the season and his third top-10 finish in his last four starts. He began the week ranked No. 21 in the world and is expected to break into the top 12 of the U.S. Ryder Cup standings following this result.

