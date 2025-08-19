WATCH: Keegan Bradley surprises random local golfers with Ryder Cup tickets at Bethpage

U.S. Ryder Cup skipper Keegan Bradley surprised a random group of golfers at Bethpage with Ryder Cup tickets. The biennial tournament will take place on U.S. soil in September.On Monday, August 18, Bradley met random people at the venue for the tournament and gifted them tickets for the event. Sports analyst Mark Cannizzaro shared a video of Bradley on his X account with a caption that read:⁦@RyderCupUSA⁩ captain Keegan Bradley handing Ryder Cup tix out to random groups playing ⁦@BethpageGolf ⁩ todayNYPost_Cannizzaro @MarkCannizzaroLINK⁦@RyderCupUSA⁩ captain Keegan Bradley handing Ryder Cup tix out to random groups playing ⁦@BethpageGolf⁩ todayScottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Harris English, Russell Henley, and Bryson DeChambeau have secured their spots on the Keegan Bradley-led U.S. team. The skipper will announce the remaining six players ahead of the event.There has also been debate about whether Bradley would play as captain this year. However, the American golfer has not provided an update on that.He has had an impressive season on the PGA Tour in 2025 and finished 11th in the auto-qualification list. It would be interesting to see if Bradley could join as the playing captain.Keegan Bradley unveils the U.S. team Ryder Cup uniformOn Monday, Keegan Bradley joined the Today Show and unveiled the U.S. team uniforms. U.S. Ryder Cup shared a short video of the captain on Instagram with the caption:&quot;Look good, feel good, play good! 🇺🇸 Captain Keegan Bradley joined the @todayshow to unveil the official Ralph Lauren U.S. Team Uniforms and talk about the Top 6 qualifiers! 🏆&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the interview, he was asked about his decision to be the playing Ryder Cup captain. To which, Bradley said:&quot;So when this process started, we didn't know where this was going to fall. It turns out, you know, I got a chance to make the team but I'm going to do what I think is best for the United States Ryder Cup team. As of right now, I don't know what I'm going to do.&quot;On the first day of the matches, the U.S. team will wear a polo T-shirt and navy pants. The lower half of the shirt has black and white stripes, separated from the top blue print with a red-and-white broad line. It has the Ryder Cup logo on the side and a zipper.For the second day, the U.S. team is expected to wear a navy blue polo T-shirt with a white collar. The shirt's side has “USA” and the country’s flag printed. It will be paired with white pants.For the final day, it will be a retro-inspired outfit. The lower half of the T-shirt will be navy blue, while the upper half is white. It has red and blue stripes on it, along with the Ryder Cup logo. It will be paired with blue pants.