WATCH: LIV Golf’s Torque GC team members celebrate with Carlos Ortiz after his victory in Oman

Carlos Ortiz won the Asian Tour's International Series Oman on a great day for him and his LIV Golf team, Torque GC. Ortiz won with a score of 19 under, four strokes ahead of his fellow LIV player, Louis Oosthuizen.

Ortiz's victory was widely celebrated by his teammates, who waited for him on the 18th green to shower him with congratulations. His compatriot Abraham Ancer also joined the Torque GC members and took part in his victory celebration.

The video posted on the team's X (formerly Twitter) account shows captain Joaquin Niemann, teammates Sebastian Munoz and Mito Pereira and Ancer spraying Carlos Ortiz with water.

All four members of the Torque GC played in the International Series Oman and had good finishes. Carlos Ortiz's victory was followed by Niemann's third and Pereira's fourth place. Munoz finished T38.

The International Series Oman was full of LIV Golf players. Besides those mentioned above, there were Peter Uihlein (6th), Matt Wolff (T7), David Puig and Lucas Herbert (T10), Scott and Kieran Vincent (T18), James Piot and Branden Grace (T27), Dean Burmester (T31) and Hudson Swafford (T38).

Eugenio Chacarra, Jinichiro Kozuma, Charl Schwartzel, Anirban Lahiri, Matt Jones and Danny Lee also played at Al Mouj Golf in Oman but failed to make the cut.

Carlos Ortiz's professional golf results at a glance

The victory at the International Series Oman is the seventh of Carlos Ortiz's professional career at all levels. Ortiz turned pro in 2013 after playing U.S. collegiate golf for the University of North Texas.

His first pro victory came on the Web.com Tour (now the Korn Ferry Tour), when he won the 2014 Panama Claro Championship, defeating Jason Gore by two strokes.

He won two additional tournaments that year on the same circuit. In the El Bosque Mexico Championship, he beat Justin Thomas by two strokes, who had since become a two-time Major champion. Then, in the WinCo Foods Portland Open, he defeated Jason Gore and Adam Hadwin by just one stroke.

Ortiz spent three seasons outside the winner's circle until he won the 2017 Bosque Real Championship on the Mexican pro circuit. Three seasons later, he got his first (and only win so far) on the PGA Tour at the 2020 Houston Open, where he defeated Major champions Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama by 2 strokes. This is his highest sporting achievement to date.

Ortiz joined LIV Golf in 2022, where his best result has been finishing second twice (2022 LIV Golf Portland and 2023 LIV Golf Tucson). He won again on the Mexican professional circuit in 2023 when he won the Prissa Cup.

Ortiz has competed in nine Majors, making the cut only twice. His top finish came at the 2019 U.S. Open, where he secured T52.