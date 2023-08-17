Watch: Local golfers turn fairway at Ohio golf course into a fun waterslide after tornado hit the field

The Black Diamond Golf Course in Millersburg, Ohio, has experienced heavy rainfall and storms in the last few days. This resulted in local golfers turning the fairway of the Ohio Golf Club into a giant fun waterslide.

NUCLR GOLF shared the video on Twitter in which two local golfers were seen sliding down the fairway after a Tornado hit the area of the Ohio Club. The caption read:

"After a tornado touched down in the area, a pair of Ohio golfers SLID down the fairway at Black Diamond GC in Millersburg"

Watch the video here:

NUCLR GOLF also shared another video of the same place where a golfer was seen enjoying sliding down the fairway of the Black Diamond Golf Course in Millersburg, Ohio. The caption read:

"Black Diamond GC in Millersburg, Ohio, turned into a gigantic slip ‘n slide after a Tornado touched down nearby…"

As per Columbus Dispatch, the National Weather Service in Central Ohio had already warned about severe inclement weather. They specifically mentioned 'strong to damaging' winds affecting the area and the possibility of tornadoes can not be ruled out.

The Black Diamond Golf Course, Ohio is famously known for its 720 yards long seventh hole and can play up to par 6 from the tee.

Oakdale Golf Club in Minnesota was spoiled by the hailstorm

While the visuals from the Black Diamond Golf Course in Ohio were certainly fun for golfers, there was another golf club that was hit by inclement weather and experienced heavy damage to its course.

Last Friday, August 11, the Oakdale Golf Club in Minnesota saw heavy hailstorms, which resulted in its greens getting huge multiple baseball-sized holes.

Not just the golf course but also the cars in the parking lot received severe damage.

Short Sided Golf shared the video of the incident. Watch the clip here:

However, the Oakdale Golf Club in Minnesota constantly updated the damage repair works on their Facebook page.

In one of the Facebook posts, the club shared the image of the ice stones that hit the greens. In their caption, they wrote:

"As many of you already know, we got hit with a large hail storm late Friday afternoon. The course and club house will be closed at least through Monday for clean up and repair. We will keep you updated as we progress on our clean up efforts."

In the most recent update, the club shared images of the perfectly repaired greens. They thanked all the employees and volunteers for their help and updated that they will be opening the course on next Friday.

As per reports, the heavy hailstorm hit Kandiyohi County around 3:45 pm ET. There were multiple lightening alerts at the Oakdale Golf Club which forced the people present in the venue to take shelter nearby.