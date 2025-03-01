WATCH: LPGA Hall of Famer Lydia Ko meets Korean movie superstar with 12m Instagram followers

The LPGA Hall of Famer Lydia Ko is currently competing in the 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore. During the tournament, she met the K-drama star Song Joong Ki and interacted with him for a while at the Sentosa Golf Club.

The HSBC Women's World Championship shared the video of this moment on X and wrote:

"The R&A Global Golf Development Ambassador Song Joong Ki meets Lydia Ko, the 2024 AIG Women's Open Champion! And when the pro meets pro... they swap tips."

They asked each other a question, with Lydia Ko asking him about how he memories scripts.

"Just practice, again, again, again, just keep repeating. So that's my own way how to memorize the script line," answered Joong Ki.

Song then asked Lydia Ko if she had any of her special ways of focusing, to which she said focusing on things that she could control.

"I think the best way for me to focus is kind of focusing on the things that I can control. So, you know, just making sure that I'm doing the drills that I worked on with my coaches, and just focusing on how I want to strategize on the golf course. So I think those are kind of what I came to terms with, and I hopefully that kind of correlates to good results," Ko said.

Lydia Ko is currently competing in the 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship and is leading the event going into the final round. She has carded -10 for the event and has a one-shot lead over Charley Hull.

When will Lydia Ko tee off in the final round of the 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship?

Lydia Ko is in contention to win the 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship - Source: Imagn

Lydia Ko is paired with Charley Hull and Jeeno Thitikul for the final round, and the group is all set to tee off at 9:30 am from hole 1.

Here are the final round tee times of all golfers competing in the 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship.

07:30 AM (Hole 1)

Moriya Jutanugarn (THA)

Jennifer Kupcho (USA)

Andrea Lee (USA)

07:35 AM (Hole 10)

Mi Hyang Lee (KOR)

Leona Maguire (IRL)

Caroline Masson (GER)

07:42 AM (Hole 1)

Brooke M. Henderson (CAN)

Nanna Koerstz Madsen (DEN)

Jin Young Ko (KOR)

07:47 AM (Hole 10)

Sarah Schmelzel (USA)

Muni He (CHN)

Chanettee Wannasaen (THA)

07:54 AM (Hole 1)

Haeran Ryu (KOR)

Hyo Joo Kim (KOR)

Lilia Vu (USA)

07:59 AM (Hole 10)

Celine Boutier (FRA)

Ariya Jutanugarn (THA)

Hinako Shibuno (JPN)

08:06 AM (Hole 1)

Lauren Coughlin (USA)

Miranda Wang (CHN)

Carlota Ciganda (ESP)

08:11 AM (Hole 10)

Auston Kim (USA)

Linn Grant (SWE)

Lucy Li (USA)

08:18 AM (Hole 1)

Jin Hee Im (KOR)

Allisen Corpuz (USA)

Shannon Tan (SGP)

08:23 AM (Hole 10)

Ruixin Liu (CHN)

Arpichaya Yubol (THA)

Esther Henseleit (GER)

08:30 AM (Hole 1)

Mao Saigo (JPN)

Bailey Tardy (USA)

Nasa Hataoka (JPN)

08:35 AM (Hole 10)

Nataliya Guseva (UNA)

Maja Stark (SWE)

Stephanie Kyriacou (AUS)

08:42 AM (Hole 1)

Amy Yang (KOR)

Ruoning Yin (CHN)

Rio Takeda (JPN)

08:47 AM (Hole 10)

Linnea Strom (SWE)

Albane Valenzuela (SUI)

Brittany Altomare (USA)

08:54 AM (Hole 1)

Yealimi Noh (USA)

Ayaka Furue (JPN)

Miyu Yamashita (JPN)

08:59 AM (Hole 10)

Alexa Pano (USA)

Narin An (KOR)

Ryann O'Toole (USA)

09:06 AM (Hole 1)

Hannah Green (AUS)

Gaby Lopez (MEX)

Hye-Jin Choi (KOR)

09:11 AM (Hole 10)

Jasmine Suwannapura (THA)

Grace Kim (AUS)

Sophia Popov (GER)

09:18 AM (Hole 1)

Minjee Lee (AUS)

Pajaree Anannarukarn (THA)

A Lim Kim (KOR)

09:23 AM (Hole 10)

Gabriela Ruffels (AUS)

Xingtong Chen (a) (SGP)

09:30 AM (Hole 1)

Lydia Ko (NZL)

Charley Hull (ENG)

Jeeno Thitikul (THA)

09:35 AM (Hole 10)

Yuna Nishimura (JPN)

Danielle Kang (USA)

