WATCH: Ludvig Aberg's girlfriend Olivia's heartfelt reaction to him winning the Genesis Invitational

Ludvig Aberg's girlfriend Olivia Peet was on the greens on Sunday, February 16, to celebrate the enthralling win of the Swedish golfer at the 2025 Genesis Invitational. Aberg had a phenomenal outing at the recently concluded PGA Tour event. He registered a one-shot win over Maverick McNealy in the tournament.

As Aberg carded the final putt on the 18th, his girlfriend Olivia cheered for him, clapping to celebrate the PGA Tour win. She then walked to the PGA Tour pro and kissed him.

Olivia Peet praised the 25-year-old golfer for his victory by sharing a heartfelt message. She said:

"I think it's just a mixture of proud and emotional because he works so hard, and just to see it all pay off—especially being here last time and how sick he was. We kind of called it the redemption tour in a way. I'm so impressed with who he is on and off the golf course.

"Honestly, he's just the best human, and he's just so professional. Acts like a champ, is a champ. Yeah, he's just the best," she added.

Ludvig Aberg's girlfriend first caught fans' attention when she appeared at the Gala Dinner at the 2023 Ryder Cup. They started dating after meeting at Texas University.

Olivia Peet is the daughter of former tennis player Chris Peet. She herself has earned success and enjoyed a good career in tennis, reportedly winning over 70 tennis matches at Texas Tech in singles and doubles matches.

Ludvig Aberg shares his Valentine’s Day celebration with his girlfriend Olivia

During the press conference of the 2025 Genesis Invitational, a reporter asked Ludvig Aberg about his Valentine's Day celebration with his girlfriend Olivia. In response, the Swedish golfer revealed that the couple had avoided the hectic parts of the occasion and "got takeout to eat at the house" to celebrate the day.

"We had takeout, we got takeout to eat at the house. It was a mutual decision to not sort of go through the rush and the hecticness of Valentine's Day and I think that was a good decision on both parts," Aberg said (via Tee Scripts).

Ludvig Aberg had a remarkable outing last week at the Genesis Invitational. He had a tough start to the game with a round of 74 but improved as the game progressed.

Aberg played a round of 66 on the second day, followed by the next round of 70, and then played the final round of 66 to settle for a total of 12-under. He won the tournament by just one stroke. Maverick McNealy settled in second place, followed by Scottie Scheffler, who tied for third place with Patrick Rodgers.

It's Aber's second win on the PGA Tour. Previously, he had won The RSM Classic in 2023.

