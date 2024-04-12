WATCH: Ludvig Aberg scores a birdie on hole #9, gets to even par at Masters round 2

Ludvig Aberg bounced back in the 2024 Masters tournament after struggling in the opening round, where he shot a 73. He began the second round on Friday, April 12, with a birdie on the second hole.

Despite a smooth start, he encountered trouble on the fifth and sixth holes, resulting in bogeys. However, Aberg swiftly recovered and secured two consecutive birdies on the eighth and ninth holes. These birdies allowed him to finish with an even-par score.

The Masters shared a video of Ludvig Aberg's impressive birdie on the ninth hole with the caption:

"On No. 9, Ludvig Åberg's precise approach shot leads to a birdie to get to even par. #themasters."

At the time of writing, Ludvig Aberg is tied for 24th place with Patrick Reed, Kurt Kitayama, Matthieu Pavon, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Sepp Straka and Sergio Garcia. They are currently playing with an even-par score.

In the first round of the tournament, Ludvig Aberg shot two birdies on the front nine and a bogey and a double bogey on the back nine to score a 1-over par 73.

What are Ludvig Aberg's chances of making the cut at the 2024 Masters?

At the time of writing, the projected cut for the 2024 Masters is over par 3. Ludvig Aberg has completed nine holes and currently sits three strokes above the projected cut line, suggesting fair chances that he will make the cut.

Meanwhile, Bryson DeChambeau maintains his dominance in the second round of the tournament. He took the lead after the first round and at the time of writing, still leads the tournament with a score of under 7. He is followed by Nicolai Højgaard, Max Homa and Scottie Scheffler, who are tied for second place. Tiger Woods is also playing above the cut line, sitting at T31 position with a score of +1.

The Masters 2024 features a stellar field of 89 players, with only around 50 players and their ties advancing to the final rounds.

Adam Scott, Gary Woodland, Nick Dunlap, Keegan Bradley and Jordan Spieth are currently playing below the projected cut line. LIV golfers Adrian Meronk and Dustin Johnson have also been struggling with their game and have a high chance of missing the cut at the Masters.

The final of the Major will take place on Sunday, April 14, at Augusta National Golf Course. Defending champion Jon Rahm is tied for 29th position with a score of over par 1.

It is important to note that the projected cut line is subject to change as the tournament progresses.