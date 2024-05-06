Watch: Mackenzie Hughes congratulates Taylor Pendrith on his The CJ Cup Byron Nelson win with a beer shower

Following Taylor Pendrith's CJ Cup Byron Nelson win on Sunday, May 5, fellow Canadian Mackenzie Hughes celebrated the moment by giving his Kent State teammate a little beer shower.

Pendrith aggregated 23-under over the four days at the TPC Craig Ranch to win his first title on the PGA Tour. On the final day, when he was just a putt away from the win, Mackenzie Hughes was preparing to give his friend a surprise.

He brought three cans of beer, and after a few minutes, he decided to give Pendrith a little shower from behind. Here's the video:

Notably, Pendrith was also present when Hughes won his maiden title at the 2016 RSM Classic. At the winner's press conference, he was asked about Hughes' special gesture.

"Yeah, it was pretty cool," he said. "We're very close, all the Canadians on TOUR, for sure. Me and Mack played together at Kent State with Corey as well. I was there for Mack's first win when he won in Sea Island. I was living in Charleston and drove down. It was a Monday finish.

"Me and my caddie at the time drove down at 3:00 a.m. in the morning to get there, and so I saw him win his first one. It was pretty special for him to be there with a beer waiting for me. It was pretty nice," he added.

What's next for Mackenzie Hughes? The golfer's schedule explored

Mackenzie Hughes will next compete at the Wells Fargo Championship, the sixth signature event on the PGA Tour. The Wells Fargo Championship takes place from Thursday, May 9, to Sunday, May 12, at the Quail Hollow Golf Club in Charlotte.

Hughes has had a stable season so far, as he has missed just one cut in 11 starts on the PGA Tour this year. However, he has made just one top-ten finish, which was a T3 finish at the Valspar Championship. Besides, he has had two other top-25 finishes so far.

Here's a look at Mackenzie Hughes' results this season:

The Sentry: T25

Farmers Insurance Open: T64

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T71

The Genesis Invitational: T31

Mexico Open at Vidanta: CUT

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T30

The Players Championship: T26

Valspar Championship: T3

Texas Children's Houston Open: T14

RBC Heritage: T39

THE CJ Cup Byron Nelson: T41