Watch: Man continues playing golf amidst two pythons engaged in a duel next to him

An Australian man continued to play golf while two pythons were engaged in a fight just behind him on a golf course. Recently, a video of the man playing golf with two large pythons behind him went viral online.

At a golf course in Brisbane, Australia, the player kept hitting shots without noticing the reptiles. An Instagram account named Unilad posted the video on their Instagram page on Friday, December 15, with the caption:

"At least they were quiet."

However, fans in the comment section of the post debated that the snakes were not fighting but actually mating.

"The snakes ain't fighting; they just need to get a room," commented a fan.

"It's 2 males competing for a female that's nearby somewhere, they are trying to use their weight to push the other snake down on the ground, whoever wins gets the female," wrote another user.

"Both of em trying to score to win," wrote another fan.

Here are some more fan reactions:

Animals spotted on the golf course

It's pretty common in the game of golf for players to have observed animals on the course. This is especially true of the fairways in Florida and South Africa. According to The Sun, an American alligator was photographed at Valencia Golf Course and Country Club in Florida in 2020.

In 2019, a nine-foot gator in Georgia put an end to play. The BBC caught a video of the reptile as it was ambling on the 17th green. They posted the video of the gator and called it a "monster" on their X (formerly Twitter) account.

In November 2019, English golfer Tommy Fleetwood's shot led to a mongoose attack on the ball during the first round of the Nedbank Challenge in Sun City, South Africa. He posted a video on his social media handle with the caption:

"Anyone know the rule for a mongoose attack on your golf ball?😂 Got to love Sun City! #NGC2019."

In the video, the mongoose played with the golf ball and then left the course.

At the 2015 Nedbank Golf Challenge, Luke Donald had a close encounter with a baboon. The baboon leapt onto the golf course just as Donald was about to make a shot, so he moved aside to make room.

An enraged goose viciously attacked a high school amateur golfer in 2018. When the bird struck the golfer with its claws, the players took cover on the course.

Golf courses are usually constructed in the lap of nature, near rivers or ponds, due to which players sometimes encounter animals on the course.