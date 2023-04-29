Watch: After monitor lizards, a family of otters find way onto the LIV Golf Singapore course

After the recent sighting of monitor lizards on the LIV Golf Singapore course, a new family of animals has made an appearance. This time, it's a group of playful otters that have found their way onto the golf course.

The otters were spotted on the course over the weekend, and video footage of their antics has been shared widely on social media. The LIV Golf Singapore Twitter account posted a video of the otters playing in one of the course's water hazards.

Otters and Golf Courses: A growing trend?

The appearance of otters on the LIV Golf Singapore course is not an isolated incident. In recent years, there has been a growing trend of wild animals finding their way onto golf courses. From alligators and snakes in Florida to kangaroos in Australia, these animal sightings are becoming more and more common.

Experts believe that golf courses provide an ideal habitat for many animals, with ample water sources, open green spaces, and a lack of predators.

However, these sightings also highlight the importance of preserving natural habitats and wildlife corridors outside of golf courses to ensure that animals have safe and healthy spaces to thrive.

A welcome sight for golfers at LIV Golf

The presence of otters has been met with excitement and joy from both golfers and wildlife enthusiasts. While some might worry about the potential impact of animals on the course, Singapore event management has reassured the public that they will take measures to ensure the safety and well-being of both the animals and golfers.

Balancing Conservation and Recreation

The sighting of otters on the LIV Golf Singapore course raises important questions about the balance between conservation and recreation. While golf courses can provide valuable habitats for wildlife, they are also commercial enterprises that rely on maintaining a certain standard of play.

The management of LIV Golf Singapore has stated that they will take measures to protect the otters and ensure that they do not disturb golfers or damage the course.

However, this raises the question of how much responsibility golf courses have to preserve and protect the natural environment around them.

Final Words

The appearance of otters on the LIV Golf Singapore course is a reminder of the delicate balance between human activity and wildlife conservation. While it is heartening to see these animals thriving in unexpected places, it is also a reminder that we must work to protect and preserve natural habitats outside of human-made environments.

As golf courses continue to attract a wide range of animals, it is important that we find ways to balance the needs of conservation and recreation.

