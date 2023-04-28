LIV Golf Singapore play suspended due to bad weather

LIV Golf started with its fifth event of the year in Singapore on Friday, April 28. However, the tournament was suspended due to bad weather during the first round. LIV Golf updated the news on its official website.

Sergio Garcia seized the lead after the semi-finished round with a score of -5. He began the game on the third hole and is yet to complete five holes. On the fourth hole, he made an eagle, followed by two consecutive birdies.

The Spaniard added -5 to his score with three birdies and one eagle. He is tied for first place with Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, and Talor Gooch.

Interestingly, the top-rated players are leading in LIV Golf Singapore. Brooks Koepka, the only golfer to win two LIV events, made five birdies in the Singapore event's first round. His round will resume on the 16th hole, while Cameron Smith will begin on the 15th once the tournament starts again. Smith started the game with a birdie on the opening hole and went on to shoot a bogey-free round.

Talor Gooch, who won the LIV Golf Adelaide, is aiming for his second victory of the season and currently holds the lead with a score of -5. He began the competition with a birdie on the fourth hole, followed by three more on the sixth, seventh, and eighth holes.

When will LIV Golf Singapore resume?

The weather forecast predicted thunderstorms and cloudy skies on Friday afternoon, with conditions improving into the evening. As a result, the game will resume once the rain stops. It may, however, restart on Saturday morning, depending on the weather. Officials have not yet provided an update on the game.

The LIV Golf Singapore event has 48 golfers competing, with the final round on Sunday, April 30. Following an unfinished opening, the leaderboard appears to be fairly predictable.

Phil Mickelson, who struggled with his game last season, has turned the tables and is doing well in Singapore. He finished second at the Masters earlier this month, and in Singapore, he shot -4 with five birdies and a bogey.

Mickelson began the game with a birdie and then bogeyed the sixth hole. He added four more birdies before the game was suspended due to severe weather. Mickelson's match will resume on the 13th hole.

Dustin Johnson, last year's winner, tied for 16th place with a score of 2. Laurie Canter, who entered the competition in the last minute, finished 16th with a 2-under-par total.

Here's the leaderboard for the semi-finished LIV Golf Singapore round 1:

T1. Sergio Garcia: -5

T1. Brooks Koepka: -5

T1. Cameron Smith: -5

T1. Talor Gooch: -5

T5. Phil Mickelson: -4

T5. Louis Oosthuizen: -4

T5. Cameron Tringale: -4

T5. Bryson DeChambeau: -4

T9. Jason Niemann: -3

T9. Mito Pereira: -3

T9. Charl Schwartzel: -3

T9. Charles Howell III: -3

T9. Jason Kokrak: -3

T9. Lee Westwood: -3

T9. Martin Kaymer: -3

T16. Laurie Canter: -2

T16. Peter Uihlein: -2

T16. Matt Jones: -2

T16. Dustin Johnson: -2

T16. Jediah Morgan: -2

T16. Thomas Pieters: -2

T16. Kevin Na: -2

T16. Matt Leishman: -2

T16. Henrik Stenson: -2

