Patrick Reed and Fireballs GC top LIV Golf Singapore power rankings

Following the conclusion of the LIV Golf in Adelaide, the golfers will travel to Singapore for the upcoming tournament, which will be held from April 28 to 30.

The tournament power rankings were recently announced, and Patrick Reed topped the list. He finished third in the Adelaide tournament and will compete in the next event as well.

Reed tied with Cameron Smith, Cameron Tringale, and Patrick Perez after the final round of under 7 at the LIV Golf Adelaide.

LIV Golf Singapore Power Rankings: Players

Patrick Reed, the 4 Aces golfer, has topped the power rankings. In both the Adelaide and Masters tournaments, he finished in the top ten.

He came in third place in the first two events. He is playing in form and experts believe he can win at the Singapore event.

Sebastian Munoz is the second player to win the tournament, according to LIV Golf's official website. At their event in Orlando, the Torque GC player finished second. He has returned to the Saudi-backed series for the second season in search of his maiden victory.

Sergio Garcia is another expert's pick to win the title. Garcia has a great track record at Sentosa. He also won a tournament on the golf course in 2018.

Garcia finished sixth in the Adelaide tournament with a -12, alongside Jason Kokrak, Bubba Watson, Henrik Stenson, Phil Mickelson, Kevin Na, Abraham Ancer, Brooks Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen, Harold Varner II, and Abraham Ancer.

Talor Gooch won the Adelaide tournament and will travel to Singapore with the hope of winning two tournaments in a row.

Another expert pick who can win this week is Peter Uihlein, who has a terrific track record. He is the only player in the last four tournaments to finish in the top ten.

LIV Golf Singapore Power Rankings: teams

Fireballs GC topped the team's power rankings. The team has an excellent record on Asian soil and will most likely rebound in Singapore. Eugenio Chacarra's performance and Sergio Garcia's leadership can assist the squad in winning the event.

According to experts, last year's Champion 4 Aces had too much fire in them to win the event. Their captain, Dustin Johnson, is making a comeback in the competition, while Patrick Reed is the experts' favorite to win.

Despite Phil Mickelson's poor record in LIV Golf, his team, HyFlyers, has a greater chance of winning the event in Singapore. Mickelson's incredible performance at the Masters thrilled his fans, and they have great hopes for him. Brandon Steele is also on fire, as are Cameron Tringale and James Piot.

Stringer GC is yet another accomplished team that can win the LIV Golf Singapore. After 4 Aces, they are the most consistent team in the series.

All of Majestrick GC's golfers are playing well and have a chance to win the championship this week. Despite the fact that Sam Horsfeild withdrew from the competition due to injury, other players can help them win.

Poll : 0 votes