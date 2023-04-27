Did Patrick Reed crash his $450,000 Porsche? All you need to know 

Patrick Reed gifted himself a Porsche 911 GT2 RS worth roughly $450,000 following the 2018 Masters. However, it was recently discovered suspiciously in Copart. The car was discovered in poor condition, with the front bumper completely wrecked.

The wheels have also been damaged and the back wing has been removed. The car appears to have been in a serious accident and was moved to a car reseller auction. However, no confirmation has been received from the golfer's side that it is his vehicle.

Patrick Reed brought the vehicle to commemorate his Masters victory, and he specifically requested a car with yellow calipers to match the color of his green jacket. The auctioned car's image matches the one Reed posted on his Instagram feed. The VIN number also indicates that the vehicle belongs to the LIV golfer.

It's worth noting that it's an uncommon car, with only 1,000 models available in the United States and only one car in the country that follows The Masters theme.

Joe Pompliano, a sports analyst, tweeted photographs of the car with the caption:

"After winning the 2018 Masters, Patrick Reed bought himself a $450,000 Porsche 911 GT2 RS. There are only 1,000 of these cars in the US & his had a Masters-themed paint job & yellow calipers. But this week, the car mysteriously appeared on a salvage website with just 360 miles."

Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano After winning the 2018 Masters, Patrick Reed bought himself a $450,000 Porsche 911 GT2 RS.



There are only 1,000 of these cars in the US & his had a Masters-themed paint job & yellow calipers.



But this week, the car mysteriously appeared on a salvage website with just 360 miles. After winning the 2018 Masters, Patrick Reed bought himself a $450,000 Porsche 911 GT2 RS.There are only 1,000 of these cars in the US & his had a Masters-themed paint job & yellow calipers.But this week, the car mysteriously appeared on a salvage website with just 360 miles. https://t.co/Xq3o14Dgt1

According to reports, the car was sold for $132,000. The GT2 RS is a highly sought-after machine car with six engines producing 690 horsepower. The vehicle has a top speed of 211 miles per hour.

Patrick Reed appears to be unharmed, but his team is yet to confirm or deny any involvement in the alleged accident. Meanwhile, Reed is scheduled to appear on the next LIV tour.

Patrick Reed heading for LIV Golf Singapore

The vehicle was listed on the Copart website earlier this week. Reed was playing at LIV Golf Adelaide at the time. He came in third place in the tournament.

Patrick Reed also played in The Masters earlier this month, finishing in the top 10, and will now travel to Singapore for the next LIV Golf event, which takes place this week.

The tournament will begin on Friday, April 28, and will conclude on Sunday, April 30, at the Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore. The event will feature 48 golfers divided into 12 teams of four players.

The following is the LIV Golf Singapore field:

Abraham Ancer

Richard Bland

Dean Burmester

Paul Casey

Eugenio Chacarra

Bryson DeChambeau

Sergio Garcia

Talor Gooch

Branden Grace

Laurie Canter

Charles Howell III

Dustin Johnson

Matt Jones

Martin Kaymer

Sihwan Kim

Brooks Koepka

Chase Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Anirban Lahiri

Danny Lee

Marc Leishman

Graeme McDowell

Phil Mickelson

Jed Morgan

Sebastian Munoz

Kevin Na

Joaquin Niemann

Louis Oosthuizen

Carlos Ortiz

Mito Pereira

Pat Perez

Thomas Pieters

James Piot

Ian Poulter

David Puig

Patrick Reed

Charl Schwartzel

Cameron Smith

Brendan Steele

Henrik Stenson

Cameron Tringale

Peter Uihlein

Harold Varner III

Scott Vincent

Bubba Watson

Lee Westwood

Bernd Wiesberger

Matthew Wolff

Poll : 0 votes