Who will win LIV Golf Singapore? Best bets and top odds explored

After a successful Adelaide event, LIV Golf now heads to Sentosa Golf Club (The Serapong) on Sentosa Island, Singapore, for the fifth event on its schedule that will take place from Friday, April 28, to Sunday, April 30.
The Sentosa Golf Club is a par 71, 7406-yard golf course and ranks 55th in Golf Digest’s top 100 courses in 2022-2023. Having hosted the PGA Tour's Singapore Open, this is the first time Sentosa Golf Club will host any LIV Golf event.
So far, there haven't been any repeat winners in the LIV Golf League 2023 season. In four events so far, we have seen Charles Howell III, Danny Lee, Brooks Koepka, and Talor Gooch triumph in four different events.
Biggies like Phil Mickelson, Cameron Smith, and last season's winner Dustin Johnson are still in the quest for the title in 2023.
If we go through the statistics at the LIV Golf Adelaide event, Talor Gooch tops the list of most Fairways Hits, followed by Henrik Stenson. Gooch also leads the greens in regulation, followed by Abraham Ancer. Veteran Mickelson hit the most birdies followed by Gooch again.
Top Bets at LIV Golf Singapore
1) Brooks Koepka
Brooks Koepka has returned to form after winning the Orlando event. He nearly won the 2023 Masters last month, finishing as a joint runner-up alongside Phil Mickelson.
The four-time Major winner was third in the fairways hit at Grange Golf Club.
2) Dustin Johnson
Johnson is yet to win a title this season. However, his team is leading in the season standings after having won the Adelaide event's team portion. So far, he has finished 37th, 13th, seventh, and 10th in the previous four LIV events
Although the former Masters winner is yet to register a victory this year, it is never the right option to count him out of the favorites.
Odds for the LIV Golf Singapore event
Here are the odds for Singapore as per the Rotoballer:
- Cameron Smith: +1000
- Brooks Koepka: +1200
- Joaquin Niemann: +1400
- Patrick Reed: +1400
- Dustin Johnson: +1400
- Talor Gooch: +1600
- Abraham Ancer: +1800
- Peter Uihlein: +2000
- Mito Pereira: +2200
- Paul Casey: +2000
- Charles Howell III: +2200
- Matthew Wolff: +2500
- Sergio Garcia: +2200
- Anirban Lahiri: +2500
- Dean Burmester: +2800
- Brendan Steele: +3000
- Sebastian Munoz: +3000
- Carlos Ortiz: +3000
- Harold Varner III: +3300
- Branden Grace: +3500
- Louis Oosthuizen: +3500
- Jason Kokrak: +3500
- Marc Leishman: +3500
- Cameron Tringale: +4000
- Thomas Pieters: +4500
- Phil Mickelson: +5000
- Danny Lee: +5500
- Kevin Na: +5500
- Henrik Stenson: +6000
- Pat Perez: +6000
- Bryson DeChambeau: +6000
- Richard Bland: +8000
- Charl Schwartzel: +8000
- Bubba Watson: +10000
- Sam Horsfield: +10000
- Matt Jones: +10000
- Ian Poulter: +11000
- Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra: +11000
- Lee Westwood: +12500
- Bernd Wiesberger: +12500
- Scott Vincent: +15000
- Martin Kaymer: +25000
- Graeme McDowell: +22500
- David Puig: +30000
- Sihwan Kim: +45000
- Chase Koepka: +50000
- James Piot: +50000
- Jediah Morgan: +50000
Schedule for LIV Golf Singapore
The first round will start on Friday, April 28, at 10:15 am local time after the shotgun start. LIV Golf doesn't have a separate tee system, rather all players start together on the shotgun start.
Friday, April 28: Round 1 10:15 AM (Shotgun start)
Saturday, April 29: Round 2 10:15 AM
Sunday, April 30: Round 3 10:05 AM