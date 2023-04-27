Who will win LIV Golf Singapore? Best bets and top odds explored

After a successful Adelaide event, LIV Golf now heads to Sentosa Golf Club (The Serapong) on Sentosa Island, Singapore, for the fifth event on its schedule that will take place from Friday, April 28, to Sunday, April 30.

The Sentosa Golf Club is a par 71, 7406-yard golf course and ranks 55th in Golf Digest’s top 100 courses in 2022-2023. Having hosted the PGA Tour's Singapore Open, this is the first time Sentosa Golf Club will host any LIV Golf event.

So far, there haven't been any repeat winners in the LIV Golf League 2023 season. In four events so far, we have seen Charles Howell III, Danny Lee, Brooks Koepka, and Talor Gooch triumph in four different events.

Biggies like Phil Mickelson, Cameron Smith, and last season's winner Dustin Johnson are still in the quest for the title in 2023.

If we go through the statistics at the LIV Golf Adelaide event, Talor Gooch tops the list of most Fairways Hits, followed by Henrik Stenson. Gooch also leads the greens in regulation, followed by Abraham Ancer. Veteran Mickelson hit the most birdies followed by Gooch again.

Top Bets at LIV Golf Singapore

1) Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka has returned to form after winning the Orlando event. He nearly won the 2023 Masters last month, finishing as a joint runner-up alongside Phil Mickelson.

The four-time Major winner was third in the fairways hit at Grange Golf Club.

2) Dustin Johnson

Johnson is yet to win a title this season. However, his team is leading in the season standings after having won the Adelaide event's team portion. So far, he has finished 37th, 13th, seventh, and 10th in the previous four LIV events

Although the former Masters winner is yet to register a victory this year, it is never the right option to count him out of the favorites.

Odds for the LIV Golf Singapore event

Here are the odds for Singapore as per the Rotoballer:

Cameron Smith: +1000

Brooks Koepka: +1200

Joaquin Niemann: +1400

Patrick Reed: +1400

Dustin Johnson: +1400

Talor Gooch: +1600

Abraham Ancer: +1800

Peter Uihlein: +2000

Mito Pereira: +2200

Paul Casey: +2000

Charles Howell III: +2200

Matthew Wolff: +2500

Sergio Garcia: +2200

Anirban Lahiri: +2500

Dean Burmester: +2800

Brendan Steele: +3000

Sebastian Munoz: +3000

Carlos Ortiz: +3000

Harold Varner III: +3300

Branden Grace: +3500

Louis Oosthuizen: +3500

Jason Kokrak: +3500

Marc Leishman: +3500

Cameron Tringale: +4000

Thomas Pieters: +4500

Phil Mickelson: +5000

Danny Lee: +5500

Kevin Na: +5500

Henrik Stenson: +6000

Pat Perez: +6000

Bryson DeChambeau: +6000

Richard Bland: +8000

Charl Schwartzel: +8000

Bubba Watson: +10000

Sam Horsfield: +10000

Matt Jones: +10000

Ian Poulter: +11000

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra: +11000

Lee Westwood: +12500

Bernd Wiesberger: +12500

Scott Vincent: +15000

Martin Kaymer: +25000

Graeme McDowell: +22500

David Puig: +30000

Sihwan Kim: +45000

Chase Koepka: +50000

James Piot: +50000

Jediah Morgan: +50000

Schedule for LIV Golf Singapore

The first round will start on Friday, April 28, at 10:15 am local time after the shotgun start. LIV Golf doesn't have a separate tee system, rather all players start together on the shotgun start.

Friday, April 28: Round 1 10:15 AM (Shotgun start)

Saturday, April 29: Round 2 10:15 AM

Sunday, April 30: Round 3 10:05 AM

Poll : 0 votes