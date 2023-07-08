Watch: Mark Hubbard flips his caddie off after holing out from the bunker at the John Deere Classic 2023

Mark Hubbard flipped his caddie off after holing out from the bunker during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2023 on Friday, July 7.

Hubbard carded a 5-under 66 on the second day at the TPC Deere Run. He made five birdies in the second round, which included a spectacular birdie from the bunker on the 12th hole.

On the par-3 12th hole, Hubbard's tee shot found a bunker on the right side of the green. Now, it wasn't an easy thing to go for a birdie from the bunker.

However, Hubbard's second shot found the cup, and it was the fifth birdie of the day for him. Immediately after the birdie shot, he turned toward his caddie and flipped him off, leaving everyone watching a bit surprised.

It seemed as if his caddie had other suggestions, but the golfer went on to follow his own plan and eventually succeeded. The flipping off wasn't that serious, as both were seen doing a high-five and sharing a laugh shortly after the incident.

bobdoessports @bobdoessports Draining a bunker shot followed by the middle finger to his caddy. Sensational Draining a bunker shot followed by the middle finger to his caddy. Sensational https://t.co/HdEKahzoLf

The 34-year-old golfer is known for his sense of humor and his on-field funny antics. Recently, during the 2023 PGA Championship, he tried to make a no-look putt but failed miserably, leaving everyone in splits.

When will Mark Hubbard resume playing at the John Deere Classic 2023 on Saturday?

Mark Hubbard during the John Deere Classic - Round Two

Cameron Young carded a 7-under 64 on Friday to take the solo first position at 13-under. He made eight birdies and a single bogey in the second round at TPC Deere Run. Garrick Higgo, Adam Schenk, and Brendon Todd were tied for second place, two strokes behind Young.

Mark Hubbard is in ninth position at 9-under halfway through the John Deere Classic 2023. He is paired with Denny McCarthy and Kevin Roy for the third round of the John Deere Classic 2023. The trio will tee off from the first hole at 12:33 pm EST.

Here are all the tee details for the John Deere Classic, round 3:

10:55 am: Satoshi Kodaira, Eric Cole, Chris Stroud

11:05 am: Tyler Duncan, Sepp Straka, Nick Hardy

11:16 am: Tano Goya, Alex Smalley, Richy Werenski

11:27 am: Keith Mitchell, Jimmy Walker, Doug Ghim

11:38 am: Jonas Blixt, Seamus Power, Adam Svensson

11:49 pm: Akshay Bhatia, Yuto Katsuragawa, Greyson Sigg

12 pm: Chris Kirk, Nate Lashley, J.T. Poston

12:11 pm: Peter Kuest, Cody Gribble, Andrew Novak

12:22 pm: Grayson Murray, Lucas Glover, Kevin Streelman

12:33 pm: Denny McCarthy, Kevin Roy, Mark Hubbard

12:44 pm: Brendon Todd, Ludvig Aberg, William Mouw

12:55 pm: Cameron Young, Adam Schenk, Garrick Higgo

10th tee

10:55 am: MJ Daffue, Ryan Gerard, Michael Thorbjornsen

11:05 am: Beau Hossler, Troy Merritt, Matt NeSmith

11:16 am: Brian Stuard, Jason Dufner, Byeong Hun An

11:27 am: Davis Thompson, Chad Ramey, Cameron Shamp

11:38 am: Robert Streb, S.Y. Noh, Aaron Baddeley

11:49 pm: Austin Smotherman, Kevin Yu, Stephan Jaeger

12 pm: Harrison Endycott, Russell Henley, Russell Knox

12:11 pm: Chez Reavie, Lanto Griffin, Andrew Novak

12:22 pm: Gordon Sargent, Harry Higgs, Geoff Ogilvy

12:33 pm: Brandon Matthews, Kramer Hickok, Matt Kuchar

12:44 pm: Zach Johnson, Andrew Landry, James Hahn

