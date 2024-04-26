WATCH: Massive crowd follows Cam Smith as he walks down 18 at LIV Golf Adelaide

As fan favorite Cam Smith teed off at the LIV Golf Adelaide in his home country, a massive crowd followed the golfer on the 18th hole.

The LIV Golf event kicked off with its inaugural round on Friday, April 26, in Adelaide. And just like last year, Cam Smith received a warm welcome from the fans in his country.

As the Aussie walked on to take his final shot of the day on the 18th hole, fans cheered for him. There was a huge crowd to watch him.

LIV Golf uploaded a video on its X (formerly Twitter) account with the caption saying:

"Scenes. Cam Smith walks down 18 to close Round 1 in Adelaide"

Cam Smith started his game on Friday at the LIV Golf Adelaide event on the first tee hole. He shot a bogey-free round, starting the game with a birdie on the fifth. He carded an eagle on the par-5 seventh hole and wrapped up the day with another birdie on the 13th. Smith scored under par 4 in the opening round of the tournament.

LIV Golf Adelaide became the calendar event of the Saudi Circuit in 2023. Last year, Smith settled in fourth place with a score of under 15. Talor Gooch won the tournament in 2023.

Being the home hero, Smith has high pressure to perform well at this year's event. He will tee off for the second round, five strokes behind the leader, Jinichiro Kozuma.

When will Cam Smith tee off for the second round of 2024 LIV Golf Adelaide?

For the second round of the LIV Golf Adelaide event, scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 27, Cam Smith will tee off in a group with Charl Schwartzel and Abraham Ancer. The Saudi Circuit events have a shotgun start, meaning all the players tee off at the same time but on different holes.

On Friday, players will start the game at 11:15 a.m. local time. Smith's group will tee off on the eighth hole. Meanwhile, the tournament's opening-round leader, Jinichiro Kozuma, will start with Danny Lee and Carlos Ortiz on the first hole.

Jon Rahm will begin on the 18th with Joaquin Niemann and Paul Casey. The defending champion, Talor Gooch, will start the game on the 17th hole with Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Tringale.

Lee Westwood, Scott Vincent, and Phil Mickelson will tee off on hole 7, while Bubba Watson, Charles Howell III, and Tyrrell Hatton will tee off on the eighth hole. Koepka will start at hole 9 in a group with Martin Kaymer and Matt Wolff.

The final of the tournament is scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 28.