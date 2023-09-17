WATCH: Max Homa trains for the final round of Fortinet Championship with his son Cam

Max Homa was the defending champion entering the 2023 Fortinet Championship. Although he was not leading the table after the third round, the Burbank golfer was placed T11 on the leaderboard at the Silverado Golf Club, Napa Valley, before Sunday's final round.

However, he shared a story on Instagram with his son, Cam, and how he is helping him prepare for the fourth round of the first FedEx Cup fall event.

The PGA Tour also shared that video on X, formerly Twitter, and wrote in the caption:

"Family time before tee time @MaxHoma's son, Cam, is helping him prepare for his final round@FortinetChamp."

In the video, Max Homa was seen carrying his son and holding him in his hand. He wrote on the video, "Warmups are different these days" and was doing a light thigh exercise. Homa's son Cam was born on October 30, 2022.

How has Max Homa performed in the first three rounds of the 2023 Fortinet Championship?

The Burbank-golfer scored a decent 2 under 70 in the opening round at the Silverado Country Club. He started off playing from the tee no. 10 and shot a par shot in the first hole. Later on, his scorecard included five birdies, a bogey, and a double bogey.

His second round was probably the best of three. Max Homa shot a bogey-free score of 6 under 66. He shot six birdies on the 3rd, 7th, 9th, 12th, 14th, and 17th hole. He was even praised by experts and fans for his stellar show on Friday at the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

Later on, Homa shot a round of 2 under 70 on Saturday. He started off with a birdie on the first hole and continued with consecutive birdies on 4th to 7th hole. However, in the next two holes, he shot two bogeys. After that, his performance was not that great as he scored 1 over 37 in the back nine holes of the Silverado Country Club, Napa Valley.

When will Max Homa tee off at the 2023 Fortinet Championship?

The 32-year-old golfer will start off his fourth and final rounds of play at 03:45 p.m. ET. He is paired with Cam Davis (who was ranked T14 on the leaderboard after Saturday).

Following are the tee times of all the groups that are left to tee off at the 2023 Fortinet Championship:

03:15 pm: Brendon Todd, Brice Garnett

03:25 pm: Kelly Kraft, Hank Lebioda

03:35 pm: Davis Thompson, Justin Lower

03:45 pm: Max Homa, Chad Ramey

04:00 pm: Scott Harrington, K.H. Lee

04:10 pm: Martin Trainer, Robby Shelton

04:20 pm: Callum Tarren, Peter Malnati

04:30 pm: Matt Kuchar, Eric Cole

04:40 pm: Justin Thomas, S.H. Kim

04:50 pm: Sahith Theegala, Cam Davis

After the conclusion of the 2023 Fortinet Championship, Max Homa will be seen in the United States jersey in the upcoming Ryder Cup in Rome.