Michael Block's amazing week at the PGA Championship 2023 kept unfolding with interesting moments. It was an honor for him to play with the legendary Justin Rose, the 2013 US Open winner and former World No. 1.

The highlight of Block's remarkable experience came on Sunday when he was paired with none other than Rory McIlroy, a legendary figure who has won four major championships. Block achieved a slam dunk hole-in-one, which remains the only ace recorded at Oak Hill for the whole week.

The outstanding performance was not unnoticed. Block, whose previous greatest salary was $75,000, saw a significant bump in wages, with a bonus believed to be over $300,000 for his outstanding 15th-place performance.

This accomplishment not only earned him the renowned low PGA Pro honors, but also a coveted invitation to compete in next year's highly anticipated PGA Championship.

Michael Block's superb performance at Oak Hill has not only earned him considerable accolades, but also a warm welcome to the prestigious RBC Canadian Open title. Block's journey at the PGA Championship finished in a longtime goal coming to fruition as he made the cut at a major tournament on his sixth attempt.

He'll be at Colonial Country Club next week for the Charles Schwab Challenge. While Michael Block's 2023 #PGAChamp chapter has come to an end, his story is just getting started.

Michael Block's week at Oak Hill will be remembered as an astonishing display of talent, determination, and the fulfilment of longtime goals. His odyssey continues with his invitation to the prestigious RBC Canadian Open competition, capturing fans and other competitors alike with his unrelenting attitude and outstanding abilities on the golf course.

Michael Block invited to RBC Canadian Open

In an unexpected turn of events, Michael Block, a PGA of America club professional, has been invited to compete in the highly anticipated 2023 RBC Canadian Open.

Please join us in at the RBC Canadian Open, June 6-11 at Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto. Michael Block, we heard the hole-in-one roar from across Lake Ontario.

Block's awe-inspiring performance at Oak Hill Country Club put golf fans across the world in shock as he exceeded all expectations, finishing tied 15th with an incredible score of 1 over for the entire week.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR "I'm living a dream ... It's not gonna get better than this." "I'm living a dream ... It's not gonna get better than this." https://t.co/ZwJvkm3ue1

His achievement won him a large payment of more than $288,000, demonstrating his unwavering dedication and unmistakable brilliance.

Charles Schwab Challenge - Venue, Purse, and Schedule

The Charles Schwab Challenge, a prominent PGA Tour tournament, will be held at the famed Colonial Golf Course from May 25 to 28, 2023. With a prize of $8,700,000, the tournament guarantees fierce competition among the world's best players.

Michael Block, whose recent amazing achievements have fascinated the golfing world, is one of the contestants. Block enters the Charles Schwab Challenge with a surge of momentum and confidence after a great week at Oak Hill.

Block is prepared to make his impact on the tournament and fight for victory. As the stage is set and anticipation grows, spectators await the start of an exciting competition in which Block's quest for victory promises to be an engaging plot.

