Watch: Michael Block in tears at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2023 post-round presser 

Michael Block burst into tears after playing a horrible first round at the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge. Block had been living a dream since he entered the 2023 PGA Championship until it got over when he played the first round at Colonial Golf Club on Thursday.

Block, who finished T-15 at Oak Hill, carded an 11-over 81 on the first day of the Charles Schwab Challenge, ending at the bottom of the 120-player field after the first round.

While facing the media at the post-round interview of the Charles Schwab Challenge, emotions got the better of the 46-year-old pro golfer.

Block said that it was one of those days of golf when nothing worked. He added that if someone understood the game, it didn't need much explanation of what happened.

He said:

"It is what it is. I'm going to live with it. I thought it was going to happen that third or fourth round last week at Oak Hill, and it never happened. It happened now, and I wasn't surprised by it, to tell you the truth."

He added that he didn't know if fatigue had any role in his dismal performance, but he wasn't disappointed with what happened.

He said:

"I'm going to go home tomorrow night"

This was when Block couldn't control himself and got emotional for a moment.

After getting control of his emotions, Block confidently expressed that he was hoping to come strong on Friday.

"I've shot 58, and I've shot a 59 in my life, and since what I had today, I wouldn't be surprised if I did it. So if I do, cool. If not, I'll be seeing my kids and my wife tomorrow night in Orange County, California. It's all good one way or the other," Block conculded.

When will Michael Block tee off at the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge, Day 2?

Michael Block during the first round of the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge

For Michael Block, the first round of the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge was nothing less than a nightmare. After having a dream run at the 2023 PGA Championship last week, Block shot an 11-over 81 on Thursday that included seven bogeys, three double bogeys, and just two birdies.

However, Block is hopeful of doing better in the second round. He is paired alongside Min Woo Lee and Pierceson Coody for the first two rounds at Colonial Golf Club. The trio will tee off at 9:48 a.m. EST from the 10th hole on Friday, May 27.

Lee is in the best position among the three as he is placed T7 after the first round at Colonial Golf Club. He carded the first round at 3-under. Coody was placed T65 after shooting 1-over on Thursday.

Harry Hall from England topped the leaderboard after shooting a bogey-free 62 on Day 1 at Colonial. He had a three-stroke lead over Harris English, who carded 65. Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk, Andrew Putnam, and Robby Shelton are tied for third place.

Scottie Scheffler, Lee, and 13 other professionals were tied for seventh at the Colonial Golf Club,

