Watch: Michael Thorbjornsen shares learnings from his 4th-place finish at last year’s Travelers Championship with Ludvig Aberg

Michael Thorbjornsen shared his last year's learnings with Ludvig Aberg ahead of the Travelers Championship 2023.

Thorbjornsen is an American amateur golfer who got the chance to compete at last year's Travelers Championship. He impressed everyone with a T4 finish at 15-under, just four short of the winner.

The PGA Tour shared the video in which Thorbjornsen can be seen sharing his insights with Aberg during the practice round at TPC River Highlands, Connecticut. Aberg recently became the first college-bound player to directly receive the senior tour card after finishing at the top of the PGA Tour University rankings.

The 21-year-old amateur golfer used a 2-iron to play a tee shot on the par-4 15th hole. He explained his reasoning behind it after Aberg played his shot.

"That's why I like the 2-iron almost on this hole," he said. "You can pull it left and it can end up being ok."

Aberg had a query regarding the difficulty of the chip on the right. As per Thorbjornsen, it's not easy.

"Yeah. I mean, it all slopes down. They have two pins: one front left and one, like, front middle slash right. And then the other two are back left, back right. So it's not that bad to the back pins, but I honestly didn't play this hole well last year."

The 23-year-old PGA Tour rookie spoke about his excitement to play at the TPC River Highlands and its iconic 15, 16, and 17 holes.

"15, 16, 17 are kind of the iconic holes of the course and present a challenge but there's also some great rewards that can come with it, so, obviously really excited about being here and I being here and I look forward to be able to hit a few of these shots coming down the stretch, as well, myself."

Ludvig Aberg calls Michael Thorbjornsen 'a great' guy after practising together before Travelers Championship 2023

After practising together ahead of the Travelers Championship 2023, Ludvig Aberg was full of praise for Michael Thorbjornsen. He said:

"Michael is a super great guy and we've played a lot of rounds together in college," said Aberg. "Hopefully, we will be able to play a lot together here, as well, in the future."

He added that it was fun to get the professional journey started and that he was looking forward to it. Thorbjornsen was happy to be back at TPC River Highlands again.

"Just seeing that Travelers logo right there on the hill," he said. "Yeah. Just looking around. Just remembering all the people around this hill as well. It's really nice to be here again."

He added that it meant a lot to get an invitation to the Travelers Championship this year again.

"It means a lot to be invited back here. Yeah, I played really well last year. I enjoyed every single part of this tournament. It's an even more prestigious event. I'm honored to be back here again, and it's such a privilege."

