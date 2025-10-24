WATCH: Miguel Tabuena's hole-in-one at International Series Philippines caught on fan cam

Miguel Tabuena's hole-in-one at the International Series Philippines was caught on fan cam. Tabuena finished playing two rounds at the Asian Tour’s International Series Philippines on his home soil. In the second round, he dropped a hole-in-one on hole 14. The clip was shot on a fan cam and later posted on X by the Asian Tour’s X page with a caption,“Fan-cam caught it all 😍 Homegrown talent @migueltabuena just aced the 14th hole! ”Tabuena finished the tournament with 10 under in total. He fired 69 in the first round of the International Series Philippines with two birdies on the front nine and four birdies on the back nine. Followed by 65 in the second round of the tournament, with two birdies on the front nine and two birdies on the back nine, along with two eagles.Before this, Miguel Tabuena withdrew from the Macau Open. His top 20 finishes in the 2025 season came at the Jakarta International Championship with a T11, the Yeangder TPC with a T5, the Kolon Korea Open with a T15, the International Series Macau with a T14, and the Philippine Open with a T5, after scoring 8 under, 14 under, 2 over, 10 under, and 7 under, respectively.Miguel Tabuena gives his best shot at the International Series PhilippinesMiguel Tabuena joined an interview and shared his plans about the International Series Philippines. He mentioned that it was a home course event for the golfer, and he was proud to be a part of it. There was mental pressure, but he aimed to treat it like a normal event. His words were (via Manila Times):“Yeah, this is my home course. This is where I grew up playing. I’m very familiar with the people running this property, and I’m very proud of Sta. Elena hosting this event…It’s the biggest event that we’ve had in the Philippines, and I’m very proud to be a member here as well. You have to treat it like any event and not let pressure break you. Of course, there’s pressure you can’t really avoid, you have to face it head on.”Miguel Tabuena continued, “I’ve prepared well, I’ve done what I can to prepare for this week, this is my 6th week in a row, so my body is a bit tired, but we’re here, and you can’t always be 100 percent, you have to adjust to whatever the environment is, but I should be ready. Of course, you always wanna perform well in your home country, but you have to treat it like any other event…I’m gonna give my best shot and keep that Philippine flag on top.”After round 2 Suwannarut Sarit is in the lead at the International Series Philippines followed by Tabuena at 10 under. Asaji Yosuke occupied the third place on the tournament leaderboard with 9 under.