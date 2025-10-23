  • home icon
  • Golf
  • International Series Philippines 2025 Round 2 tee times & pairings explored

International Series Philippines 2025 Round 2 tee times & pairings explored

By Pravashis Biswas
Modified Oct 23, 2025 20:55 GMT
International Series Philippines - Round One - Source: Getty
International Series Philippines - Round One - Source: Getty

The first round of the 2025 International Series Philippines saw Sarit Suwannarut take the lead after 18 holes of play. In the tournament held at Sta Elena Golf Club in Santa Rosa, the golfer secured a score of 8 under par.

Ad

For the second round of this year's International Series Philippines, Suwannarut will tee off at 11.10 am (local time). For Friday's round, the 2022 Indonesian Masters champ is paired up with Jack Thompson and Justin Quiban. Kazuki Higa, who secured the second spot in the leaderboard today, will tee off at 11.30 am (local time) alongside Kevin Na and Sam Horsfield.

The second round of the 2025 International Series Philippines will also feature the groups of Ajeetesh Sandhu, Jaewoong Eom, Kosuke Hamamoto from tee 1. The pair of Takumi Murakami, Changwoo Lee, Ervin Chang will tee off from tee 10. Both of these groups will be the first group to start the event at 6 am (local time).

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The International Series Philippines also features the Bryan Bros. The golf-based content creators are set to tee off alongside Nick Voke from tee 1 at 12pm (local time).

International Series Philippines 2025 Round 2 tee times & official pairings explored

Here's a detailed look at the official tee times and groupings of this year's International Series Philippines Round 2. Take a look:

Tee 1 (local time):

  • 6:00: Ajeetesh Sandhu, Jaewoong Eom, Kosuke Hamamoto
  • 6:10: Chapchai Nirat, Yosuke Asaji, Guntaek Koh
  • 6:20: Todd Sinnott, Rayhan Thomas, Tanapat Pichaikool
  • 6:30: Miguel Carballo, S.S.P. Chawrasia, Sampson Zheng
  • 6:40: Austen Truslow, Bowen Xiao, Brett Coletta
  • 6:50: Jaco Ahlers, Chien-yao Hung, Poom Saksansin
  • 7:00: M.J. Maguire, Jbe Kruger, Gunn Charoenkul
  • 7:10 Bjorn Hellgren, Danthai Boonma, John Lyras
  • 7:20: Jose Toledo, Chanmin Jung, Poosit Supupramai
  • 7:30: Itthipat Buranatanyarat, Jonathan Wijono, Bobby Bai
  • 7:40: James Piot, Roberto Lebrija, Karandeep Kochhar
  • 7:50: Ekpharit Wu, Enrico Gallardo, Shih-hung Lee
  • 10:40: Wei-chih Lu, Perry Bucay (a), Khalid Attieh
  • 10:50: Soomin Lee, Joel Stalter, Suradit Yongcharoenchai
  • 11:00: Anthony Kim, Denzel Ieremia, Ryan Peake
  • 11:10: Jack Thompson, Sarit Suwannarut, Justin Quiban
  • 11:20: Suteepat Prateeptienchai, Jeunghun Wang, Gaganjeet Bhullar
  • 11:30: Kevin Na, Sam Horsfield, Kazuki Higa
  • 11:40: Peter Uihlein, Scott Vincent, Marc Leishman
  • 11:50: Richard Bland, Dominic Foos, Taichi Kho
  • 12:00: Wesley Bryan, Nick Voke, George Bryan
  • 12:10: Pierre-Henri Soero, Chase Koepka, Jed Morgan
  • 12:20: Angelo Que, Christian Banke, Santiago De la Fuente
  • 12:30: Sarut Vongchaisit, Manav Shah, Clyde Mondilla
Ad

International Series Philippines Round 2 tee times from Tee 10 (local time):

  • 6:00: Takumi Murakami, Changwoo Lee, Ervin Chang
  • 6:10: Atiruj Winaicharoenchai, Tomoyo Ikemura, Aidric Chan
  • 6:20: Anthony Kim, Denzel Ieremia, Ryan Peake
  • 6:30: Ian Snyman, Steve Lewton, Sean Ramos
  • 6:40: Travis Smyth, Ollie Schniederjans, Jazz Janewattananond
  • 6:50: Patrick Reed, Dean Burmester, John Catlin
  • 7:00: Dustin Johnson, Miguel Tabuena, Louis Oosthuizen
  • 7:10: Wade Ormsby, Jinichiro Kozuma, Charl Schwartzel
  • 7:20: Caleb Surratt, Rattanon Wannasrichan, Chieh-po Lee
  • 7:30: Danny Lee, Kevin Yuan, Sangmoon Bae
  • 7:40: Maximilian Rottluff, Dodge Kemmer
  • , Jakkanat Inmee
  • 7:50: Guxin Chen, Pawin Ingkhapradit, Ahmad Baig
  • 10:40: Keanu Jahns, Zihao Jin, Witchayapat Sinsrang
  • 10:50: Carl Jano Corpus, Faisal Salhab, Waris Manthorn
  • 11:00: Daihan Lee, Charles Porter, Chonlatit Chuenboonngam
  • 11:10: Matthew Cheung, Sihwan Kim, Lawry Flynn
  • 11:20: Jack Buchanan, Inhoi Hur, Micah Shin
  • 11:30: Seungsu Han, Shih-chang Chan, Brett Rankin
  • 11:40: Maverick Antcliff, Prom Meesawat, George Kneiser
  • 11:50: Nitithorn Thippong, Wenchong Liang, Aaron Wilkin
  • 12:00: Charlie Lindh, Mingyu Cho, Wei-lun Chang
  • 12:10: Eduard Rousaud, Shahriffuddin Ariffin, Charng-Tai Sudsom
  • 12:20: Kelvin Si, Yung-hua Liu, Settee Prakongvech
  • 12:30: Rupert Zaragosa, Newport Laparojkit, Christopher Hickman
About the author
Pravashis Biswas

Pravashis Biswas

Twitter icon

Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.

With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.

A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda.

Know More
Edited by Pravashis Biswas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications