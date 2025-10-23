International Series Philippines 2025 Round 2 tee times & pairings explored

The first round of the 2025 International Series Philippines saw Sarit Suwannarut take the lead after 18 holes of play. In the tournament held at Sta Elena Golf Club in Santa Rosa, the golfer secured a score of 8 under par.
For the second round of this year's International Series Philippines, Suwannarut will tee off at 11.10 am (local time). For Friday's round, the 2022 Indonesian Masters champ is paired up with Jack Thompson and Justin Quiban. Kazuki Higa, who secured the second spot in the leaderboard today, will tee off at 11.30 am (local time) alongside Kevin Na and Sam Horsfield.
The second round of the 2025 International Series Philippines will also feature the groups of Ajeetesh Sandhu, Jaewoong Eom, Kosuke Hamamoto from tee 1. The pair of Takumi Murakami, Changwoo Lee, Ervin Chang will tee off from tee 10. Both of these groups will be the first group to start the event at 6 am (local time).
The International Series Philippines also features the Bryan Bros. The golf-based content creators are set to tee off alongside Nick Voke from tee 1 at 12pm (local time).
International Series Philippines 2025 Round 2 tee times & official pairings explored
Here's a detailed look at the official tee times and groupings of this year's International Series Philippines Round 2. Take a look:
Tee 1 (local time):
- 6:00: Ajeetesh Sandhu, Jaewoong Eom, Kosuke Hamamoto
- 6:10: Chapchai Nirat, Yosuke Asaji, Guntaek Koh
- 6:20: Todd Sinnott, Rayhan Thomas, Tanapat Pichaikool
- 6:30: Miguel Carballo, S.S.P. Chawrasia, Sampson Zheng
- 6:40: Austen Truslow, Bowen Xiao, Brett Coletta
- 6:50: Jaco Ahlers, Chien-yao Hung, Poom Saksansin
- 7:00: M.J. Maguire, Jbe Kruger, Gunn Charoenkul
- 7:10 Bjorn Hellgren, Danthai Boonma, John Lyras
- 7:20: Jose Toledo, Chanmin Jung, Poosit Supupramai
- 7:30: Itthipat Buranatanyarat, Jonathan Wijono, Bobby Bai
- 7:40: James Piot, Roberto Lebrija, Karandeep Kochhar
- 7:50: Ekpharit Wu, Enrico Gallardo, Shih-hung Lee
- 10:40: Wei-chih Lu, Perry Bucay (a), Khalid Attieh
- 10:50: Soomin Lee, Joel Stalter, Suradit Yongcharoenchai
- 11:00: Anthony Kim, Denzel Ieremia, Ryan Peake
- 11:10: Jack Thompson, Sarit Suwannarut, Justin Quiban
- 11:20: Suteepat Prateeptienchai, Jeunghun Wang, Gaganjeet Bhullar
- 11:30: Kevin Na, Sam Horsfield, Kazuki Higa
- 11:40: Peter Uihlein, Scott Vincent, Marc Leishman
- 11:50: Richard Bland, Dominic Foos, Taichi Kho
- 12:00: Wesley Bryan, Nick Voke, George Bryan
- 12:10: Pierre-Henri Soero, Chase Koepka, Jed Morgan
- 12:20: Angelo Que, Christian Banke, Santiago De la Fuente
- 12:30: Sarut Vongchaisit, Manav Shah, Clyde Mondilla
International Series Philippines Round 2 tee times from Tee 10 (local time):
- 6:00: Takumi Murakami, Changwoo Lee, Ervin Chang
- 6:10: Atiruj Winaicharoenchai, Tomoyo Ikemura, Aidric Chan
- 6:20: Anthony Kim, Denzel Ieremia, Ryan Peake
- 6:30: Ian Snyman, Steve Lewton, Sean Ramos
- 6:40: Travis Smyth, Ollie Schniederjans, Jazz Janewattananond
- 6:50: Patrick Reed, Dean Burmester, John Catlin
- 7:00: Dustin Johnson, Miguel Tabuena, Louis Oosthuizen
- 7:10: Wade Ormsby, Jinichiro Kozuma, Charl Schwartzel
- 7:20: Caleb Surratt, Rattanon Wannasrichan, Chieh-po Lee
- 7:30: Danny Lee, Kevin Yuan, Sangmoon Bae
- 7:40: Maximilian Rottluff, Dodge Kemmer
- , Jakkanat Inmee
- 7:50: Guxin Chen, Pawin Ingkhapradit, Ahmad Baig
- 10:40: Keanu Jahns, Zihao Jin, Witchayapat Sinsrang
- 10:50: Carl Jano Corpus, Faisal Salhab, Waris Manthorn
- 11:00: Daihan Lee, Charles Porter, Chonlatit Chuenboonngam
- 11:10: Matthew Cheung, Sihwan Kim, Lawry Flynn
- 11:20: Jack Buchanan, Inhoi Hur, Micah Shin
- 11:30: Seungsu Han, Shih-chang Chan, Brett Rankin
- 11:40: Maverick Antcliff, Prom Meesawat, George Kneiser
- 11:50: Nitithorn Thippong, Wenchong Liang, Aaron Wilkin
- 12:00: Charlie Lindh, Mingyu Cho, Wei-lun Chang
- 12:10: Eduard Rousaud, Shahriffuddin Ariffin, Charng-Tai Sudsom
- 12:20: Kelvin Si, Yung-hua Liu, Settee Prakongvech
- 12:30: Rupert Zaragosa, Newport Laparojkit, Christopher Hickman