International Series Philippines 2025 Round 2 tee times & pairings explored

The first round of the 2025 International Series Philippines saw Sarit Suwannarut take the lead after 18 holes of play. In the tournament held at Sta Elena Golf Club in Santa Rosa, the golfer secured a score of 8 under par.

For the second round of this year's International Series Philippines, Suwannarut will tee off at 11.10 am (local time). For Friday's round, the 2022 Indonesian Masters champ is paired up with Jack Thompson and Justin Quiban. Kazuki Higa, who secured the second spot in the leaderboard today, will tee off at 11.30 am (local time) alongside Kevin Na and Sam Horsfield.

The second round of the 2025 International Series Philippines will also feature the groups of Ajeetesh Sandhu, Jaewoong Eom, Kosuke Hamamoto from tee 1. The pair of Takumi Murakami, Changwoo Lee, Ervin Chang will tee off from tee 10. Both of these groups will be the first group to start the event at 6 am (local time).

The International Series Philippines also features the Bryan Bros. The golf-based content creators are set to tee off alongside Nick Voke from tee 1 at 12pm (local time).

International Series Philippines 2025 Round 2 tee times & official pairings explored

Here's a detailed look at the official tee times and groupings of this year's International Series Philippines Round 2. Take a look:

Tee 1 (local time):

6:00: Ajeetesh Sandhu, Jaewoong Eom, Kosuke Hamamoto

6:10: Chapchai Nirat, Yosuke Asaji, Guntaek Koh

6:20: Todd Sinnott, Rayhan Thomas, Tanapat Pichaikool

6:30: Miguel Carballo, S.S.P. Chawrasia, Sampson Zheng

6:40: Austen Truslow, Bowen Xiao, Brett Coletta

6:50: Jaco Ahlers, Chien-yao Hung, Poom Saksansin

7:00: M.J. Maguire, Jbe Kruger, Gunn Charoenkul

7:10 Bjorn Hellgren, Danthai Boonma, John Lyras

7:20: Jose Toledo, Chanmin Jung, Poosit Supupramai

7:30: Itthipat Buranatanyarat, Jonathan Wijono, Bobby Bai

7:40: James Piot, Roberto Lebrija, Karandeep Kochhar

7:50: Ekpharit Wu, Enrico Gallardo, Shih-hung Lee

10:40: Wei-chih Lu, Perry Bucay (a), Khalid Attieh

10:50: Soomin Lee, Joel Stalter, Suradit Yongcharoenchai

11:00: Anthony Kim, Denzel Ieremia, Ryan Peake

11:10: Jack Thompson, Sarit Suwannarut, Justin Quiban

11:20: Suteepat Prateeptienchai, Jeunghun Wang, Gaganjeet Bhullar

11:30: Kevin Na, Sam Horsfield, Kazuki Higa

11:40: Peter Uihlein, Scott Vincent, Marc Leishman

11:50: Richard Bland, Dominic Foos, Taichi Kho

12:00: Wesley Bryan, Nick Voke, George Bryan

12:10: Pierre-Henri Soero, Chase Koepka, Jed Morgan

12:20: Angelo Que, Christian Banke, Santiago De la Fuente

12:30: Sarut Vongchaisit, Manav Shah, Clyde Mondilla

International Series Philippines Round 2 tee times from Tee 10 (local time):

6:00: Takumi Murakami, Changwoo Lee, Ervin Chang

6:10: Atiruj Winaicharoenchai, Tomoyo Ikemura, Aidric Chan

6:20: Anthony Kim, Denzel Ieremia, Ryan Peake

6:30: Ian Snyman, Steve Lewton, Sean Ramos

6:40: Travis Smyth, Ollie Schniederjans, Jazz Janewattananond

6:50: Patrick Reed, Dean Burmester, John Catlin

7:00: Dustin Johnson, Miguel Tabuena, Louis Oosthuizen

7:10: Wade Ormsby, Jinichiro Kozuma, Charl Schwartzel

7:20: Caleb Surratt, Rattanon Wannasrichan, Chieh-po Lee

7:30: Danny Lee, Kevin Yuan, Sangmoon Bae

7:40: Maximilian Rottluff, Dodge Kemmer

, Jakkanat Inmee

7:50: Guxin Chen, Pawin Ingkhapradit, Ahmad Baig

10:40: Keanu Jahns, Zihao Jin, Witchayapat Sinsrang

10:50: Carl Jano Corpus, Faisal Salhab, Waris Manthorn

11:00: Daihan Lee, Charles Porter, Chonlatit Chuenboonngam

11:10: Matthew Cheung, Sihwan Kim, Lawry Flynn

11:20: Jack Buchanan, Inhoi Hur, Micah Shin

11:30: Seungsu Han, Shih-chang Chan, Brett Rankin

11:40: Maverick Antcliff, Prom Meesawat, George Kneiser

11:50: Nitithorn Thippong, Wenchong Liang, Aaron Wilkin

12:00: Charlie Lindh, Mingyu Cho, Wei-lun Chang

12:10: Eduard Rousaud, Shahriffuddin Ariffin, Charng-Tai Sudsom

12:20: Kelvin Si, Yung-hua Liu, Settee Prakongvech

12:30: Rupert Zaragosa, Newport Laparojkit, Christopher Hickman

