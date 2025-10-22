2025 International Series Philippines R1 Weather Forecast: Will there be rain at Santa Elena?

The upcoming International Series Philippines is all set to start with a stellar field. Major winners like Louis Oosthuizen and Dustin Johnson will try and shake up the leaderboard while aiming for the massive $2,000,000 prize pool of this event.

From October 23, 2025, the International Series Philippines will be held at the Sta Elena Golf Club. The golf venue at Santa Rosa in Philippines is recognised as one of the best golf destinations outside the USA by Golf Digest Magazine. Surrounded by mountains like the Sierra Madre, the Sta Elena is set to be a premiere destination for the golfers and the fans.

As competitors are gearing up to tee off at the International Series Philippines, the weather conditions have come to light. According to AccuWeather, the tournament venue will stay mostly sunny in the morning but some areas might experience thunderstorms. Till now, there are slim chances of rainfall.

Here's a detailed breakdown of the weather conditions at the International Series Philippines venue:

Morning - Partly sunny with thunderstorm in parts of the area

Temperature: 32° C

Wind: ENE at 7 km/h

Wind Gusts: 22 km/h

Humidity: 73%

Dew Point: 25°

Probability of Precipitation: 55%

Precipitation: 1.5 mm

Rain: 1.5 mm

Cloud Cover: 75%

Visibility: 6 km

Afternoon - Partly sunny with a couple of thunderstorms

Temperature: 31° C

Wind: NE at 9 km/h

Wind Gusts: 20 km/h

Humidity: 75%

Dew Point: 25°

Probability of Precipitation: 78%

Precipitation: 4.6 mm

Rain: 4.6 mm

Cloud Cover: 48%

Visibility: 6 km

Evening - Mostly cloudy with a thunderstorm in parts of the area

Temperature: 25° C

Wind: NNE at 6 km/h

Wind Gusts: 17 km/h

Humidity: 92%

Dew Point: 24°

Probability of Precipitation: 55%

Precipitation: 1.0 mm

Rain: 1.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 75%

Visibility: 6 km

A look at when golfers will tee off in the first round of the International Series Philippines

Here's a detailed look at the official tee times and groupings of this year's International Series Philippines. Take a look:

Tee 1 (local time):

6:00: Keanu Jahns, Zihao Jin, Witchayapat Sinsrang

6:10: Carl Jano Corpus, Faisal Salhab, Waris Manthorn

6:20: Daihan Lee, Charles Porter, Chonlatit Chuenboonngam

6:30: Matthew Cheung, Sihwan Kim, Lawry Flynn

6:40: Jack Buchanan, Inhoi Hur, Micah Shin

6:50: Seungsu Han, Shih-chang Chan, Brett Rankin

7:00: Maverick Antcliff, Prom Meesawat, George Kneiser

7:10 Nitithorn Thippong, Wenchong Liang, Aaron Wilkin

7:20: Charlie Lindh, Mingyu Cho, Wei-lun Chang

7:30: Eduard Rousaud, Shahriffuddin Ariffin,Charng-Tai Sudsom

7:40: Kelvin Si, Yung-hua Liu, Settee Prakongvech

7:50: Rupert Zaragosa, Newport Laparojkit, Christopher Hickman

10:40: Takumi Murakami, Changwoo Lee, Ervin Chang

10:50: Atiruj Winaicharoenchai, Tomoyo Ikemura, Aidric Chan

11:00: Anthony Kim, Denzel Ieremia, Ryan Peake

11:10: Ian Snyman, Steve Lewton, Sean Ramos

11:20: Travis Smyth, Ollie Schniederjans, Jazz Janewattananond

11:30: Patrick Reed, Dean Burmester, John Catlin

11:40: Dustin Johnson, Miguel Tabuena, Louis Oosthuizen

11:50: Wade Ormsby, Jinichiro Kozuma, Charl Schwartzel

12:00: Caleb Surratt, Rattanon Wannasrichan, Chieh-po Lee

12:10: Danny Lee, Kevin Yuan, Sangmoon Bae

12:20: Maximilian Rottluff, Dodge Kemmer, Jakkanat Inmee

12:30: Guxin Chen, Pawin Ingkhapradit, Ahmad Baig

International Series Philippines tee times and pairings From Tee 10 (local time):

6:00: Wei-chih Lu, Perry Bucay (a), Khalid Attieh

6:10: Soomin Lee, Joel Stalter, Suradit Yongcharoenchai

6:20: Jack Thompson, Sarit Suwannarut, Justin Quiban

6:30: Pavit Tangkamolprasert, Wei-hsuan Wang, Kieran Vincent

6:40: Suteepat Prateeptienchai, Jeunghun Wang, Gaganjeet Bhullar

6:50: Kevin Na, Sam Horsfield, Kazuki Higa

7:00: Peter Uihlein, Scott Vincent, Marc Leishman

7:10: Richard Bland, Dominic Foos, Taichi Kho

7:20: Wesley Bryan, Nick Voke, George Bryan

7:30: Pierre-Henri Soero, Chase Koepka, Jed Morgan

7:40: Angelo Que, Christian Banke, Santiago De la Fuente

7:50: Sarut Vongchaisit, Manav Shah, Clyde Mondilla

10:40: Ajeetesh Sandhu, Jaewoong Eom, Kosuke Hamamoto

10:50: Chapchai Nirat, Yosuke Asaji, Guntaek Koh

11:00: Todd Sinnott, Rayhan Thomas, Tanapat Pichaikool

11:10: Miguel Carballo, S.S.P. Chawrasia, Sampson Zheng

11:20: Austen Truslow, Bowen Xiao, Brett Coletta

11:30: Jaco Ahlers, Chien-yao Hung, Poom Saksansin

11:40: M.J. Maguire, Jbe Kruger, Gunn Charoenkul

11:50: Bjorn Hellgren, Danthai Boonma, John Lyras

12:00: Jose Toledo, Chanmin Jung, Poosit Supupramai

12:10: Itthipat Buranatanyarat, Jonathan Wijono, Bobby Bai

12:20: James Piot, Roberto Lebrija, Karandeep Kochhar

12:30: Ekpharit Wu, Enrico Gallardo, Shih-hung Lee

