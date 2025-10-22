2025 International Series Philippines R1 Weather Forecast: Will there be rain at Santa Elena?

The upcoming International Series Philippines is all set to start with a stellar field. Major winners like Louis Oosthuizen and Dustin Johnson will try and shake up the leaderboard while aiming for the massive $2,000,000 prize pool of this event.
From October 23, 2025, the International Series Philippines will be held at the Sta Elena Golf Club. The golf venue at Santa Rosa in Philippines is recognised as one of the best golf destinations outside the USA by Golf Digest Magazine. Surrounded by mountains like the Sierra Madre, the Sta Elena is set to be a premiere destination for the golfers and the fans.
As competitors are gearing up to tee off at the International Series Philippines, the weather conditions have come to light. According to AccuWeather, the tournament venue will stay mostly sunny in the morning but some areas might experience thunderstorms. Till now, there are slim chances of rainfall.
Here's a detailed breakdown of the weather conditions at the International Series Philippines venue:
Morning - Partly sunny with thunderstorm in parts of the area
- Temperature: 32° C
- Wind: ENE at 7 km/h
- Wind Gusts: 22 km/h
- Humidity: 73%
- Dew Point: 25°
- Probability of Precipitation: 55%
- Precipitation: 1.5 mm
- Rain: 1.5 mm
- Cloud Cover: 75%
- Visibility: 6 km
Afternoon - Partly sunny with a couple of thunderstorms
- Temperature: 31° C
- Wind: NE at 9 km/h
- Wind Gusts: 20 km/h
- Humidity: 75%
- Dew Point: 25°
- Probability of Precipitation: 78%
- Precipitation: 4.6 mm
- Rain: 4.6 mm
- Cloud Cover: 48%
- Visibility: 6 km
Evening - Mostly cloudy with a thunderstorm in parts of the area
- Temperature: 25° C
- Wind: NNE at 6 km/h
- Wind Gusts: 17 km/h
- Humidity: 92%
- Dew Point: 24°
- Probability of Precipitation: 55%
- Precipitation: 1.0 mm
- Rain: 1.0 mm
- Cloud Cover: 75%
- Visibility: 6 km
A look at when golfers will tee off in the first round of the International Series Philippines
Here's a detailed look at the official tee times and groupings of this year's International Series Philippines. Take a look:
Tee 1 (local time):
- 6:00: Keanu Jahns, Zihao Jin, Witchayapat Sinsrang
- 6:10: Carl Jano Corpus, Faisal Salhab, Waris Manthorn
- 6:20: Daihan Lee, Charles Porter, Chonlatit Chuenboonngam
- 6:30: Matthew Cheung, Sihwan Kim, Lawry Flynn
- 6:40: Jack Buchanan, Inhoi Hur, Micah Shin
- 6:50: Seungsu Han, Shih-chang Chan, Brett Rankin
- 7:00: Maverick Antcliff, Prom Meesawat, George Kneiser
- 7:10 Nitithorn Thippong, Wenchong Liang, Aaron Wilkin
- 7:20: Charlie Lindh, Mingyu Cho, Wei-lun Chang
- 7:30: Eduard Rousaud, Shahriffuddin Ariffin,Charng-Tai Sudsom
- 7:40: Kelvin Si, Yung-hua Liu, Settee Prakongvech
- 7:50: Rupert Zaragosa, Newport Laparojkit, Christopher Hickman
- 10:40: Takumi Murakami, Changwoo Lee, Ervin Chang
- 10:50: Atiruj Winaicharoenchai, Tomoyo Ikemura, Aidric Chan
- 11:00: Anthony Kim, Denzel Ieremia, Ryan Peake
- 11:10: Ian Snyman, Steve Lewton, Sean Ramos
- 11:20: Travis Smyth, Ollie Schniederjans, Jazz Janewattananond
- 11:30: Patrick Reed, Dean Burmester, John Catlin
- 11:40: Dustin Johnson, Miguel Tabuena, Louis Oosthuizen
- 11:50: Wade Ormsby, Jinichiro Kozuma, Charl Schwartzel
- 12:00: Caleb Surratt, Rattanon Wannasrichan, Chieh-po Lee
- 12:10: Danny Lee, Kevin Yuan, Sangmoon Bae
- 12:20: Maximilian Rottluff, Dodge Kemmer, Jakkanat Inmee
- 12:30: Guxin Chen, Pawin Ingkhapradit, Ahmad Baig
International Series Philippines tee times and pairings From Tee 10 (local time):
- 6:00: Wei-chih Lu, Perry Bucay (a), Khalid Attieh
- 6:10: Soomin Lee, Joel Stalter, Suradit Yongcharoenchai
- 6:20: Jack Thompson, Sarit Suwannarut, Justin Quiban
- 6:30: Pavit Tangkamolprasert, Wei-hsuan Wang, Kieran Vincent
- 6:40: Suteepat Prateeptienchai, Jeunghun Wang, Gaganjeet Bhullar
- 6:50: Kevin Na, Sam Horsfield, Kazuki Higa
- 7:00: Peter Uihlein, Scott Vincent, Marc Leishman
- 7:10: Richard Bland, Dominic Foos, Taichi Kho
- 7:20: Wesley Bryan, Nick Voke, George Bryan
- 7:30: Pierre-Henri Soero, Chase Koepka, Jed Morgan
- 7:40: Angelo Que, Christian Banke, Santiago De la Fuente
- 7:50: Sarut Vongchaisit, Manav Shah, Clyde Mondilla
- 10:40: Ajeetesh Sandhu, Jaewoong Eom, Kosuke Hamamoto
- 10:50: Chapchai Nirat, Yosuke Asaji, Guntaek Koh
- 11:00: Todd Sinnott, Rayhan Thomas, Tanapat Pichaikool
- 11:10: Miguel Carballo, S.S.P. Chawrasia, Sampson Zheng
- 11:20: Austen Truslow, Bowen Xiao, Brett Coletta
- 11:30: Jaco Ahlers, Chien-yao Hung, Poom Saksansin
- 11:40: M.J. Maguire, Jbe Kruger, Gunn Charoenkul
- 11:50: Bjorn Hellgren, Danthai Boonma, John Lyras
- 12:00: Jose Toledo, Chanmin Jung, Poosit Supupramai
- 12:10: Itthipat Buranatanyarat, Jonathan Wijono, Bobby Bai
- 12:20: James Piot, Roberto Lebrija, Karandeep Kochhar
- 12:30: Ekpharit Wu, Enrico Gallardo, Shih-hung Lee