WATCH: Mike Weir hits a stunning ace at Mitsubishi Electric Championship despite 35+ mph wind speed

An ace is always welcome in golf, and Mike Weir's was no exception. Despite not having achieved it in an official tournament, his feat was extra difficult, as he managed it in adverse weather conditions.

Weir's ace occurred during the Pro-Am event prior to the Mitsubichi Electric Championship of the PGA Tour Champions on Wednesday, January 17. The official X account of the circuit in X published a video with images of the moment.

Expand Tweet

The play by Mike Weir had a lot of merit as he achieved the ace in midst of a wind speed in excess of 35 miles per hour (MPH). The winds were blowing from left to right (as you look at the hole from the tee), so Weir looked to place his ball to the left of the flag.

In the video posted by the PGA Tour Champions X account, Weir explained how he hit his shot.

"It was obviously an extremely difficult day, 30+ MPH wind... I said Danny, my caddie, 'if I can just cover the bunker on the left and get it somewhere on the middle of the green, it'd be a good shot," he said.

"So I just sent a wedge out there, way to the left, 30 yards left of the pin, and it just kept coming in, and I thought 'well, it looks pretty good,' and when it landed, it looked like it was obviously going to be a close shot, but never expect it to be a hole-in-one. It was pretty cool," Weir added.

Mike Weir: from playing with second-hand clubs to Canadian national legend

Born in Sarnia, Ontario, Canada, Mike Weir began playing golf as a complement to his first sporting ambition, ice hockey. But being left-handed, clubs were not as available to him as they were to other players.

Fortunately for Weir, his godfather's son played left-handed golf and gave him a partial set of clubs (three woods and four irons).

The sport struck a chord with him. So much so that in 1984, Weir wrote a letter to none other than Jack Nicklaus to ask his advice on whether he should start playing right-handed. Nicklaus' response was that, if he felt comfortable and played well, he wouldn't change a thing.

By the time he reached college, Weir had already decided to pursue golf full time. His junior and amateur career was quite successful, with several tournament wins in his native country.

Weir turned professional in 1992 and played on developmental circuits until 1998 when he reached the PGA Tour.

In 1999 came Weir's first PGA Tour victory (Air Canada Championship). During his career at that level, he would go on to win seven more tournaments until he began playing mostly on the PGA Tour Champions, starting in 2020.

However, what elevated him to legendary status in his native country is his victory at The Masters in 2003, when he beat Len Mattiace in a one-hole playoff.

Weir is the first Canadian male player (and so far the only one) to win one of golf's four Majors.