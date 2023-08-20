Watch: Neal Shipley pulls off an extraordinary shot at 2023 US Amateurs which qualifies him for 2024 Masters

American amateur golfer Neal Shipley pulled off a blistering shot at the US Amateur at Cherry Hills Country Club on Saturday to book a seat for the final match and the 2024 Masters.

During the semifinal match against John Marshall Butler, Shipley produced an unbelievable shot that landed just near the hole.

Flushing It shared the video on their Twitter handle, informing their followers that the golfer is set to play the final of the US Amateur against Nick Dunlap.

Neal Shipley was playing on the seventh hole when he shot the above-mentioned shot that landed just near the hole. In the very next shot, he chipped the shot into the hole.

What did Neal Shipley say after his win in the US Amateur semi-finals?

The Pittsburgh golfer will play the 36-holes final match against Nick Dunlap on August 20, Sunday, at 8 a.m. ET. He achieved three birdies in the last four holes that helped Neal Shipley get to the mega event's championship match.

During his press conference, Shipley shared his thoughts on the incredible shot. He emphasized cherishing the memory for quite a long time. He added that everyone, including him, went crazy after seeing the shot.

Shipley was quoted as saying by Golf Channel:

"That scene was just something I'm going to cherish for a long time. I mean, after that shot, just raw emotion. I was just so excited. I saw it almost go in, and I knew it was tight just because it looked like it touched the shadow on the bottom of the flagstick, and everyone was going crazy, I was going crazy."

When Neal Shipley was asked about facing Nick Dunlap in the final match, who certainly looks like a Tour player, the Pittsburg golfer emphasized being confident enough.

"I mean, I'd like to think I'm there, too. Obviously, he looks the part, and I might not because I'm one of the bigger guys, but that doesn't really faze me," Shipley added.

During his early days, Neal Shipley often referred to him as a scrappy player, all because of his zero power five performance in high school. However, over the last year, he has raised from No. 940 to No. 118 in the Amateur rankings. According to his Ohio State teammate, Maxwell Moldovan, he is one of the top-50 golf ball strikers in both amateur and pro golfers lists.

When he was up against John Marshall Butler, Shipley was three down in the first 10 holes. However, he bounced back strongly and went on to cover the lead and finally win the event to proceed to the US Amateur Championship's final match.

Speaking on his unbelievable comeback, Neal Shipley highlighted that he was surely mentally defeated, but, deep down he knew he would come back stronger and do something special.

Whether Shipley wins the US Amateur Championship or not, he will surely travel, alongside Nick Dunlap, to the Augusta National Golf Club next year to play in the Masters Tournament, which is scheduled from April 11 to 14, 2024.