WATCH: Nelly Korda in scintillating form as she fires a stunning Eagle to climb up to 3rd place in the Women’s Open

After making an eagle in the third round on Saturday, August 12, Nelly Korda advanced 25 places in the 2023 AIG Women's Open. She canned an eagle on the 11th hole of the major tournament and leapfrogged to settle in third position after the semi-finished third round.
Korda struggled with her game on the first two days, scoring 73-70. However, the third round appeared to work in her favor as she is now trailing by just five strokes behind tournament leader Ally Ewing.
Amy Yang had a big day on Saturday as well, jumping 43 places to finish in fourth place. Ji Yang Shin and Linn Grant advanced 16 places, while Anna Nordqvist advanced 20 places.
Korda has played beautifully in the third round. She made one birdie and four bogeys. The AIG Women's Open shared a video of Korda's phenomenal eagle on its Twitter account with a caption saying:
"Game changer. What a chip in from Nelly Korda for eagle."
The 2023 AIG Women's Championship is underway at the Walton Heath Golf Club from August 10 to 13. After the second round, Ally Ewing topped the leaderboard with a score of -9. She played two rounds of 68-66.
Nelly Korda's performance in 2023
Korda started the new year at the 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and finished in fourth place. She played four rounds of 68-69-68-72 to finish with a scoring deficit of 11.
She next competed at the Honda LPGA Thailand and settled in T6 position followed by a second-place finish at the 2023 HSBC Women's World Championship.
Nelly Korda had a phenomenal start to the new year. However, she struggled in the mid-season when she missed the cut in two back-to-back events, the Cognizant Founders Cup and KPMG Women's PGA Championship.
She had played in all four majors held this year before the AIG Women's Open and only missed the cut at the Women's PGA Championship.
Here are the results of all the events Nelly Korda played in 2023:
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions
- Venue: Lake Nona Golf & Country Club
- Result: 4
- Score: 68-69-68-72 277 (-11)
- Prize money: $99,457
Honda LPGA Thailand
- Venue: Siam Country Club (Pattaya Old Course)
- Result: T6
- Score: 68-66-69-69 272 (-16)
HSBC Women's World Championship
- Venue: Sentosa Golf Club (Tanjong Course)
- Result: 2
- Score: 68-68-68-69 273 (-15)
- Prize money: $169,299
LPGA Drive On Championship
- Venue: Superstition Mountain Golf Club
- Result: T57
- Score: 70-66-70-73 279 (-9)
- Prize money: $4,586
DIO Implant LA Open
- Venue: Palos Verdes Golf Club
- Result: T5
- Score: 68-70-68-67 273 (-11)
- Prize money: $65,585
The Chevron Championship
- Venue: The Club at Carlton Woods
- Result: 3
- Score: 68-70-70-71 279 (-9)
- Prize money: $347,974
JM Eagle LA Championship
- Venue: Wilshire Country Club
- Result: T6
- Score: 69-71-70-67 277 (-7)
- Prize money: $89,094
Cognizant Founders Cup
- Venue: Upper Montclair Country Club
- Result: Missed Cut
KPMG Women's PGA Championship
- Venue: Baltusrol GC
- Result: Missed Cut
U.S. Women's Open
- Venue: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Result: T64
- Score: 76-73-72-80 301 (+13)
- Prize money: $22,230
Amundi Evian Championship
- Venue: Evian Resort Golf Club
- Result: T9
- Score: 70-73-64-72 279 (-5)
- Prize money: $122,100