WATCH: Nelly Korda in scintillating form as she fires a stunning Eagle to climb up to 3rd place in the Women’s Open

After making an eagle in the third round on Saturday, August 12, Nelly Korda advanced 25 places in the 2023 AIG Women's Open. She canned an eagle on the 11th hole of the major tournament and leapfrogged to settle in third position after the semi-finished third round.

Korda struggled with her game on the first two days, scoring 73-70. However, the third round appeared to work in her favor as she is now trailing by just five strokes behind tournament leader Ally Ewing.

Amy Yang had a big day on Saturday as well, jumping 43 places to finish in fourth place. Ji Yang Shin and Linn Grant advanced 16 places, while Anna Nordqvist advanced 20 places.

Korda has played beautifully in the third round. She made one birdie and four bogeys. The AIG Women's Open shared a video of Korda's phenomenal eagle on its Twitter account with a caption saying:

"Game changer. What a chip in from Nelly Korda for eagle."

AIG Women's Open Twitter post

The 2023 AIG Women's Championship is underway at the Walton Heath Golf Club from August 10 to 13. After the second round, Ally Ewing topped the leaderboard with a score of -9. She played two rounds of 68-66.

Nelly Korda's performance in 2023

Korda started the new year at the 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and finished in fourth place. She played four rounds of 68-69-68-72 to finish with a scoring deficit of 11.

She next competed at the Honda LPGA Thailand and settled in T6 position followed by a second-place finish at the 2023 HSBC Women's World Championship.

Nelly Korda had a phenomenal start to the new year. However, she struggled in the mid-season when she missed the cut in two back-to-back events, the Cognizant Founders Cup and KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

She had played in all four majors held this year before the AIG Women's Open and only missed the cut at the Women's PGA Championship.

Here are the results of all the events Nelly Korda played in 2023:

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions

Venue: Lake Nona Golf & Country Club

Result: 4

Score: 68-69-68-72 277 (-11)

Prize money: $99,457

Honda LPGA Thailand

Venue: Siam Country Club (Pattaya Old Course)

Result: T6

Score: 68-66-69-69 272 (-16)

HSBC Women's World Championship

Venue: Sentosa Golf Club (Tanjong Course)

Result: 2

Score: 68-68-68-69 273 (-15)

Prize money: $169,299

LPGA Drive On Championship

Venue: Superstition Mountain Golf Club

Result: T57

Score: 70-66-70-73 279 (-9)

Prize money: $4,586

DIO Implant LA Open

Venue: Palos Verdes Golf Club

Result: T5

Score: 68-70-68-67 273 (-11)

Prize money: $65,585

The Chevron Championship

Venue: The Club at Carlton Woods

Result: 3

Score: 68-70-70-71 279 (-9)

Prize money: $347,974

JM Eagle LA Championship

Venue: Wilshire Country Club

Result: T6

Score: 69-71-70-67 277 (-7)

Prize money: $89,094

Cognizant Founders Cup

Venue: Upper Montclair Country Club

Result: Missed Cut

KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Venue: Baltusrol GC

Result: Missed Cut

U.S. Women's Open

Venue: Pebble Beach Golf Links

Result: T64

Score: 76-73-72-80 301 (+13)

Prize money: $22,230

Amundi Evian Championship

Venue: Evian Resort Golf Club

Result: T9

Score: 70-73-64-72 279 (-5)

Prize money: $122,100