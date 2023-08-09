“She’s going to be a fan-favorite here”: Nelly Korda excited to face ‘ridiculous’ golfer and friend Charley Hull

Charley Hull and Nelly Korda have been paired together for the first round of the 2023 AIG Women's Open, and the golf world cannot wait to see them play together.

Hull and Korda are both fast players and with Lydia Ko being the third golfer to tee it up with them, the audience is in for some good golf. Nelly Korda is excited to play alongside Charley Hull, and both of them are hopefuls to pick up the major win. Speaking a day ahead of the Open, Korda said (via Twitter):

"I love Charley, she is so much fun to be around. I love playing with her. I have played a couple of practice rounds with her. We're pretty friendly. Yeah, she's a fast player, I enjoy that. She has a really good personality."

Hull recently finished as a runner-up at the US Women's Open and will look to win in front of her home crowd. Korda is aware of the support that will come with Charley Hull playing at home and expects it to get loud.

"She's fun to be around and she's an amazing golfer. Her putting is ridiculous and she's going to be a fan-favorite here. I'm sure we'll have home crowd cheering for her loud," Korda said.

Nelly Korda, Charley Hull, and Lydia Ko paired together for 2023 AIG Women's Open

The 2023 AIG Women's Open is all set to be held between August 10-13, 2023, at the iconic Walton Heath Old Course. Also known as the Women's British Open, it is the last major championship of the year. Nelly Korda is looking forward to playing with Lydia Ko and Charley Hull.

"I just have a really good group with Lyds [Lydia Ko] and Charley the next two days. They are both really nice girls that I've gotten to know over the years. They have really great personalities, so it will be light and fun," Korda said (via Sky Sports).

The competition is tough at the AIG Women's Open, as a talented field of 144 golfers will take the stage. Celine Boutier will attempt to take her third consecutive victory in a row and is the top favorite to win.