Charley Hull seeks to channel Georgia Hall's spirit for home-soil victory at 2023 AIG Women's Open

Charley Hull will look to make her mark on the AIG Women's Open this weekend, targetting a possible win. The AIG marks the last major championship of the 2023 LPGA season and brings about one last chance for golfers to go for gold.

Charley Hull has already caught the attention of the golf world, with a second-place finish at the US Women's Open. Now, she looks to take inspiration from her close friend Georgia Hall and close out her maiden major title.

Georgia Hall won the AIG Women's Open, also known as the British Open, in front of her home crowd and secured her first-ever major win. Charley Hull aims to do the same. Speaking via Sky Sports, she said:

"I finished second the week after the US Women's Open and it gives me a bit of confidence. I feel in a good mindset and I know what it takes to win events. It would be great to win on home soil, just like Georgia (Hall) did a few years ago."

It will be a tough task for Hull to close out a win at the AIG Women's Open, considering the talented field of 144 golfers that will be on the field.

"You've got to be aggressive to win any tournament I think, certainly for me anyway. I enjoy playing that way and I find it fun," she said.

Charley Hull looks to secure win in front of home crowd at AIG Women's Open

Playing in front of a home crowd is always special for any athlete. Needless to say, the same goes for Hull. With friends and family cheering her on, Hull has a lot to look forward to.

"It's really special, especially when it's in England! We don't play enough tournaments at home and I'm so much a home person. I love being at home - it makes me happy. I'm looking forward to having my friends and family down there," Charley Hull said.

However, the likes of Celine Boutier, Leona Maguire, and Lydia Ko stand in the way. Celine Boutier recently won the Amundi Evian Championship in front of her home crowd and doubled down to win the Women's Scottish Open the very next week.

Being the top favorite to win, Boutier will try and pick up a hat-trick win this weekend.