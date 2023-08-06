Who is Celine Boutier’s twin sister? Everything to know about Christie Boutier

Celine Boutier must be definitely above the sky after winning the Freed Group Women's Scottish Open. This comes just a week after she secured her first major title, Evian Championship.
But do you know a fact about her? The French professional golfer has a twin sister named Christie Boutier, and she is a sportsperson too. But she doesn't play golf but was once a nationally-ranked Swimmer.
Who is Christie Boutier? Exploring her family, profession, and other details
It was on 10 November 1993, in Clamart, France, when a Thai couple named Jacqueline and Christophe Boutier, got blessed with twin daughters.
While Celine went on to become a professional golfer, her sister Christie was once a nationally-ranked Swimmer. However, there are not many details about her swimming career, but as of now, she is taking care of her business.
The Boutier twins also have a brother named Kevin, who is a certified French golf instructor. He caddied for Celine Boutier in the 2017 summer season. Even still, he is seen traveling with her on the LPGA Tour.
Exploring Celine Boutier's performance and results in LPGA Tour 2023 season
The 29-year-old French professional golfer has had a tremendous 2023 season. In six out of 15 starts, she finished in the top 10, which includes three victories.
Her first victory of the season came LPGA Drive On Championship in March. She has missed the cut only in two tournaments this season; JM Eagle LA Championship and Mizuho Americas Open.
She competed in four majors this season and has made the cut in all four of them, including a win at Evian Championship 2023. She defeated defending champion Brooke Henderson by a huge margin of six strokes. In the following Women's Scottish Open 2023, she defeated Hyo Joo Kim to secure her second consecutive win.
Here are the leaderboards standing of Celine Boutier in the LPGA Tour 2023 season so far:
- Freed Group Women's Scottish Open - Win
- Evian Championship (major) - Win
- Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational - T3
- U.S. Women's Open (major) - T45
- KPMG Women's PGA Championship (major) - T30
- Mizuho Americas Open - Missed the Cut
- Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play - 5
- Cognizant Founders Cup - T31
- JM Eagle LA Championship - Missed the Cut
- The Chevron Championship (major) - T14
- LOTTE Championship - T13
- LPGA Drive On Championship - Win
- HSBC Women's World Championship - T11
- Honda LPGA Thailand - T4
- Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - 26
In the LPGA Tour 2023 season, Celine Boutier has accumulated a whopping sum of $1,844,034 on-course earnings. Her biggest paycheck of $1 million came after winning the Evian Championship 2023.