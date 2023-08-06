Who is Celine Boutier’s twin sister? Everything to know about Christie Boutier

Celine Boutier must be definitely above the sky after winning the Freed Group Women's Scottish Open. This comes just a week after she secured her first major title, Evian Championship.

But do you know a fact about her? The French professional golfer has a twin sister named Christie Boutier, and she is a sportsperson too. But she doesn't play golf but was once a nationally-ranked Swimmer.

Who is Christie Boutier? Exploring her family, profession, and other details

It was on 10 November 1993, in Clamart, France, when a Thai couple named Jacqueline and Christophe Boutier, got blessed with twin daughters.

While Celine went on to become a professional golfer, her sister Christie was once a nationally-ranked Swimmer. However, there are not many details about her swimming career, but as of now, she is taking care of her business.

The Boutier twins also have a brother named Kevin, who is a certified French golf instructor. He caddied for Celine Boutier in the 2017 summer season. Even still, he is seen traveling with her on the LPGA Tour.

Exploring Celine Boutier's performance and results in LPGA Tour 2023 season

The 29-year-old French professional golfer has had a tremendous 2023 season. In six out of 15 starts, she finished in the top 10, which includes three victories.

Her first victory of the season came LPGA Drive On Championship in March. She has missed the cut only in two tournaments this season; JM Eagle LA Championship and Mizuho Americas Open.

Celine Boutier with the Evian Championship 2023 (via Getty Images)

She competed in four majors this season and has made the cut in all four of them, including a win at Evian Championship 2023. She defeated defending champion Brooke Henderson by a huge margin of six strokes. In the following Women's Scottish Open 2023, she defeated Hyo Joo Kim to secure her second consecutive win.

Here are the leaderboards standing of Celine Boutier in the LPGA Tour 2023 season so far:

Freed Group Women's Scottish Open - Win

Evian Championship (major) - Win

Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational - T3

U.S. Women's Open (major) - T45

KPMG Women's PGA Championship (major) - T30

Mizuho Americas Open - Missed the Cut

Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play - 5

Cognizant Founders Cup - T31

JM Eagle LA Championship - Missed the Cut

The Chevron Championship (major) - T14

LOTTE Championship - T13

LPGA Drive On Championship - Win

HSBC Women's World Championship - T11

Honda LPGA Thailand - T4

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - 26

In the LPGA Tour 2023 season, Celine Boutier has accumulated a whopping sum of $1,844,034 on-course earnings. Her biggest paycheck of $1 million came after winning the Evian Championship 2023.