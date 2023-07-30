Who is Celine Boutier’s boyfriend? Exploring her partner

Celine Boutier, an exceptional French golfer, has made waves in the golf world with her outstanding performance.She made history in the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship by winning her first major title and became the first Frenchwoman to do so.

Throughout the competition, the 29-year-old golfer demonstrated outstanding technique and poise, finishing with an astounding 14-under par, six strokes ahead of defending champion Brooke Henderson.

While her professional accomplishment is admirable, Boutier's triumph would not have been possible without the unwavering support of her loved ones. Let's take a closer look at the people in her life who have played an important role in her incredible journey.

Celine Boutier's dating status has been the subject of much speculation since she first came to public attention. The 29-year-old golfer wants to keep her love life private and has not revealed any information about her prior relationships to the public.

For the time being, she is entirely focused on her flourishing golf career.

The influence of a supportive family

In terms of her family history, Celine Boutier was born on November 10, 1993 to Jacqueline Boutier and Christopher Boutier and they have been a constant source of support for the golfer throughout her journey.

Since her early days as an amateur golfer, they have been a continuous pillar of support, nourishing her with love and strength in the competitive world of golf.

Boutier's twin sister, conducts her own business away from the spotlight and does not play golf like her sister. However, her brother, Kevin Boutier, like Celine, is deeply involved in the sport.

Kevin is a licensed golf instructor in France and played collegiately at Arkansas, where he won three consecutive conference titles. In 2017, he even caddied for Celine, demonstrating the family's unwavering support.

The Boutier family has been instrumental in Celine's golf success. Despite staying away from the limelight, their unconditional love and support are always present.

Celine can continue to flourish in the golfing world with the support of her family, who will definitely be a source of strength and inspiration. While her love life remains secret, she is surrounded by loved ones who have had a big role in moulding her successful career.