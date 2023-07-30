7 things you probably didn't know about the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship winner Celine Boutier

Celine Boutier is the newly crowned winner of the Amundi Evian Championship. The 29-year-old completely dominated the competition and claimed victory with an exceptional score of -14.

Although Boutier was crowned champion, very little is known about her in the golf world. Her victory at the Evian resort golf club inspired many to learn about her. Therefore, let's take a look at the seven things you probably didn't know about Celine Boutier.

It is reported that the 29-year-old Amundi Evian champion started her golfing journey when she was just 7 years old. Since the beginning, Boutier was slated to be a child prodigy and played in various championships. The French golfer had an illustrious college career where she was on the ACC Honor Roll for all four years. Apart from that, she also led Duke University to win a national title in 2014 while winning the WGCA Player of the Year. Celine Boutier currently has 3 wins in the Ladies European Tour and is quickly growing in prominence. Her first win came in 2017, during the Sanya Ladies Open. The second win came in 2018 and the third one in 2021. Boutier also shines during the LPGA Tour and currently has 4 wins under her belt including the 2023 LPGA Drive On championship and the recent Amundi Evian Championship. The 29-year-old had a decent year in 2022 and made a new personal record. She guaranteed her best finish ever for the Major Championships during the Chevron Championship by finishing fourth in an exhilarating tie. Celine Boutier also won the Solheim Cup in 2019 while teaming up with her partner Georgia Hall. The duo maintained a decent partnership and won against their opposition in all three matches. The 29-year-old golfer has two siblings including her twin sister named Christie and a younger brother named Kevin.

Celine Boutier won her first major trophy by winning the Amundi Evian Championship

Celine Boutier was extremely fortunate to win her first major trophy on home soil. The Amundi Evian championship was held at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France and is an exciting event where man golfers compete at an elite level.

Boutier claimed victory by cementing a decent lead on the leaderboard and won the tournament by six shots. The 29-year-old is easily having the best season of her career and already has two wins under her belt.

The French golfer will look to keep this incredible form alive and win several championships during the LPGA tour in the upcoming season.