WATCH: Nelly Korda starts strong as she birdies in the opening round of 2024 CME Group Tour Championship

Nelly Korda has teed off at the season-ending 2024 CME Group Tour Championship. The World No. 1 golfer started the opening round in great fashion at the iconic Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

The 2024 Rolex Player of the Year began the day by carding in a birdie on the par-5 first hole. Despite facing two back-to-back bogeys on par-4's third and fourth holes, Korda was unfazed and came back to birdie the eighth hole to end the front nine on an even par 36.

The par-3 eighth hole saw Korda stick her tee shot to roughly 18 feet from the pin. She went on to drain the putt and demonstrated great speed control and green reading. Watch her card a birdie at the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship below:

Trending

Expand Tweet

After another bogey on the par-4 tenth hole, she went on to secure a late birdie on the par-5 seventeenth hole to end the back nine on an even par 36 to total 72.

Here's a look into Korda's scorecard for the opening round of the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship:

Hole 1 (par 5) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 5

Hole 4 (par 4) - 5

Hole 5 (par 3) - 3

Hole 6 (par 5) - 5

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 3) - 2

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 5

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 3) - 3

Hole 13 (par 4) - 4

Hole 14 (par 5) - 5

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 3) - 3

Hole 17 (par 5) - 4

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Nelly Korda at the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship - Round 2 Updates

Nelly Korda teed off the second round of the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship tied for 44th place with an even par 72 score. Fresh off a win at the Annika last week, she is determined to capture her eighth win of the season and a whopping $4 million winner's cheque this weekend in Florida.

The 26-year-old is through for the day and sits tied for fourth place with Jeeno Thitikul, Celine Boutier, Lydia Ko, and Allisen Corpuz. Korda carded in an incredible bogey-free six under par 66 in the second round to climb up 40 spots on the leaderboard.

Here's a look into Korda's scorecard for the second round:

Hole 1 (par 5) - 5

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 2

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 3) - 3

Hole 6 (par 5) - 4

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 3) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 3) - 2

Hole 13 (par 4) - 4

Hole 14 (par 5) - 5

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 3) - 3

Hole 17 (par 5) - 4

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback