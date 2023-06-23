WATCH: New look of Justin Thomas and Jack Nicklaus’ Panther National Golf club 

Panther National Golf Club unveiled new aerial images of the golf course being built as part of its facility. The venue is being designed by the legendary Jack Nicklaus in the company of current PGA Tour member Justin Thomas.

The images show from an elevated perspective the work being done, as well as the state of execution of the different parts of the golf course. Bunkers and grassed areas can be seen which may give way to green or rough areas in the future.

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF : First aerial look at Panther National Golf Club in Palm Beach, a design collaboration between Justin Thomas & Jack Nicklaus. Construction continues (📸: #NEW : First aerial look at Panther National Golf Club in Palm Beach, a design collaboration between Justin Thomas & Jack Nicklaus. Construction continues(📸: @Top100Rick 🚨#NEW: First aerial look at Panther National Golf Club in Palm Beach, a design collaboration between Justin Thomas & Jack Nicklaus. Construction continues 👀 (📸: @Top100Rick) https://t.co/c3VpeN6Goc

Also visible are the earthworks that are still being carried out to continue the expansion of the course. According to the available figures, more than 2.5 million tons of earth has been removed. The Panther National Golf Club venue is expected to be completed by November 2023.

The golf course will have 18 holes and more than 8,000 yards, plus a nine-hole, par-3 practice course, as well as other training facilities.

Being located in Palm Beach, Florida, it will offer a beach-like golfing environment, i.e., uneven terrain, few trees, lots of sunshine, and variable wind.

Panther National Golf Club is the first golf course community to open in Palm Beach in over 20 years. In addition to the venue and golf facilities, it will consist of 214 homes, priced between $3 million and $10 million per unit.

@Heritage-Links @heritage_links We are ready to begin our project with Panther National in West Palm Beach, FL!



Golf pro and golf course architect Jack Nicklaus recently announced his partnership with Justin Thomas on a brand new golf course design for Panther National.



Site plan image by Panther National We are ready to begin our project with Panther National in West Palm Beach, FL!Golf pro and golf course architect Jack Nicklaus recently announced his partnership with Justin Thomas on a brand new golf course design for Panther National.Site plan image by Panther National https://t.co/c1zxudR4pB

Panther National Golf Club: The newest of the Nicklaus brand

Panther National Golf Club is the first golf course design job for Justin Thomas. Joining the project in 2022, the PGA Tour star described debuting as a designer alongside Jack Nicklaus as "a dream come true."

So he said in February 2022, according to Golf Digest:

“To begin my golf course design endeavors with someone like Jack Nicklaus is a dream come true. It’s an absolute honor to work with one of the icons of the sport, not only as a player but as an innovative golf course designer."

Jack Nicklaus has marked the history of world golf not only as a player but also as a golf course designer. In fact, he founded a family company, Nicklaus Design, dedicated to this type of work.

His first design was the Harbour Town Golf Links in South Carolina, which opened in 1969. Since then, Nicklaus and his company have designed more than 400 venues in more than 40 countries in America, Asia, Europe, and Australia.

Among so many, several stand out with good positions in the list of the 100 best golf courses published periodically by Golf Digest.

Such is the case of Muirfield Village Golf Club (Dublin, Ohio, home of the Memorial Tournament), Sebonack Golf Club (Southampton, New York), Castle Pines Golf Club (Castle Rock, Colorado) and Monte Rai Golf & Country Club (Cacela, Portugal).

Poll : 0 votes