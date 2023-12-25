Watch: NFL star Josh Allen recreates Tiger Woods' 'big dog' call while being mic'd up in a game

Josh Allen recreated Tiger Woods' 'big dog' move during the Buffalo Bills match against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Dec. 24. The QB saved the Bills from a loss to the Chargers.

Allen, who was mic'd up during the game, was caught chanting Woods' 'big dog' line repeatedly. The 27-year-old was heard shouting "big dog" in a video released by the PGA Tour on Sunday. In the caption of the post, the Tour appreciated the Buffalo Bills' quarterback for his amazing performance, saying:

"Well played, @JoshAllenQB."

For those unversed, a picture of Woods went viral on the internet last week with 'Big Dog' printed on it. The 'No Laying Up' fan page created the Big Dog meme. They posted a picture of Woods from the opening round of the 2023 PNC Championship, in which the legendary golfer greeted someone and referred to him as "Big Dog."

In a matter of seconds, the meme went viral, and Allen recreated it during his match last week.

Tiger Woods' best celebration movea

Tiger Woods is arguably one of the most successful golfers in the world. He has won 15 Majors in his career, three behind the legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus, who holds the record with 18 championships.

Woods is known for his incredible performances over the years. However, more than his victories, his celebration moves have become memorable.

Every time he wins a competition, the five-time Masters champion shows an incredible sportsmanship attitude. One of his greatest celebratory moments came at the 2008 US Open — a sheepish laugh after chipping in for a birdie on the penultimate hole. He took an easy shot and the ball fell right where it belonged. Woods could not hide his happiness and his reaction garnered people's attention.

When the 47-year-old icon hit a birdie putt at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in 2008, he got so enthusiastic that later, he couldn't even recall how his hat fell off. The hat-toss celebration made the headlines of the newspapers at the time. Speaking about the incident, Woods said (via Golf Digest):

"You know, when Stevie handed me my hat, I was like, 'How in the hell did he get my hat?' Evidently, it came off. I don't know how it came off, but it came off.”

Tiger Woods' exuberant response following his 1997 Masters victory was priceless. His celebratory fist pump is still pretty popular.

Tiger Woods has been struggling with his injuries over the last two years, which have limited his golfing outings. Earlier this month, when he played at the PNC Championship with his son Charlie, cameras were on him.

Fans noticed an uncanny resemblance between Charlie and Tiger on the golf course. The father-son duo similarly celebrates their shots.