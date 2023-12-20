Watch: Charlie and Tiger Woods’ resemblances showcased in PGA Tour’s new video

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods's uncanny resemblance on the golf course never goes unnoticed by the golf community. The father-son duo were arguably the fan-favourite pair at the PNC Championship. They have been competing in the tournament for the last four years and have garnered people's attention.

A video depicting Tiger Woods and Charlie's striking similarity on the golf course was recently released by the PGA Tour. The video begins with Charlie and Tiger assuming the identical stance as they prepared for the 2023 PNC Championship, which ended last week. Even when they are standing, they adopt the same posture and revolve the golf ball in the same way.

Like his father did in the majority of the competitions throughout the years, Charlie was also seen walking the ball into the hole during the contest last week. They also both frequently celebrate a successful shot or triumph by raising their hands in the air and making a victory fist after pointing a finger skyward. The father-son duo even similarly sniff their noses.

Check out the biggest resemblance between Charlie and Tiger Woods in the video below:

A quick recap of Charlie and Tiger Woods's PNC Championship outing

Charlie and Tiger Woods participated in the PNC Championship last week, which was held at the Ritz Carlton Golf Course in Orlando and ended on Sunday, December 17. Since making their debut in 2020, the father and son duo have featured in the competition every year. They put forward a mixed performance at the tournament in 2023.

Tiger and Charlie did not have an expected start to the tournament last week. Despite having trouble making birdies, the team was still able to sink eight of them and finish with an 8-under 64. They ultimately performed well on the second day of the competition, finishing with a score of 61 after making nine birdies and one eagle. Team Woods finished in a tie for fifth place with Team Cink, Team Daly, Team Lehman, and Team Kuchar.

Charlie Woods made his dad proud on the ninth hole with a chip-in birdie. During a press conference, the 15-time Major Champion acknowledged his son's play at the tournament, saying (via PGA Tour):

"I was on the high side, so I got a chance to see it from about ten, 12 feet out and it looked great from where I was. To see his reaction -- it happened right in front of me. He went right in front of me. He got excited and I looked over at Stricks and he was shaking his head. It was great."

Team Langer won the 2023 PNC Championship by two strokes. They finished with a score of under 25, followed by Team Duval, who settled for a score of under 23. Last year's winner, Team Singh, finished in third place, while Team Goosen settled for a solo fourth place.